Sri Lanka's claim of Indian approval for WCT project proposal 'factually incorrect': MEA

The Sri Lankan government's claim that a proposal on Colombo Port's West Container Terminal (WCT) has been approved by the Indian High Commission is 'factually incorrect', said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2021 21:22 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 21:22 IST
India and Sri Lankan flags. Image Credit: ANI

The Sri Lankan government's claim that a proposal on Colombo Port's West Container Terminal (WCT) has been approved by the Indian High Commission is 'factually incorrect', said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday. Colombo on Tuesday approved a joint venture with the Adani group to build and operate Colombo Port's WCT for 35 years. The Sri Lankan government press release stated that the cabinet-appointed negotiation committee had requested the Indian high commission and Japanese embassy to nominate investors for the WCT project.

"The proposal presented by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ Consortium) has been approved by the Indian High Commission," Sri Lanka's government information department said in an official communique. During a weekly briefing today, MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said the Sri Lankan government has engaged directly with investors on this project.

"Our High Commission in Colombo has conveyed to Sri Lanka govt that their media release in so far as the reference to approval of High Commission was concerned, is factually incorrect," Srivastava said. "We understand that the govt of Sri Lanka has engaged directly with investors on this project," he added.

The new joint venture was approved by Sri Lankan government weeks after it unilaterally cancelled Indian and Japanese participation in the development of the East Container Terminal at Colombo. India and Sri Lanka signed a memorandum of understanding for "co-operation on economic projects" in 2019. The development and operation of the container terminal was one of the projects in the MoU and it was a joint venture.

Succumbing to strong opposition from trade unions across the country, Sri Lanka has unilaterally pulled out of the 2019 agreement with India and Japan for developing the strategic East Container Terminal (ECT) at the Colombo Port. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

