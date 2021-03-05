Left Menu

Biden appoints Indian Americans in key positions

US President Joe Biden on Friday (local time) announced that two more Indian Americans in key positions of additional policy staff who will serve with the White House COVID-19 Response Team, Domestic Climate Policy Office, Domestic Policy Council, and National Economic Council.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 05-03-2021 23:25 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 23:21 IST
Biden appoints Indian Americans in key positions
US President Joe Biden. Image Credit: ANI

US President Joe Biden on Friday (local time) announced that two more Indian Americans in key positions of additional policy staff who will serve with the White House COVID-19 Response Team, Domestic Climate Policy Office, Domestic Policy Council, and National Economic Council. According to a White House statement, Biden nominated Chiraag Bains as Special Assistant to the President for Criminal Justice and Pronita Gupta as Special Assistant to the President for Labor and Workers.

"Chiraag Bains was recently the Director of Legal Strategies at Demos, a national public policy organization where he led voting rights litigation and advocacy across the country. Before that, he was a senior fellow at Harvard Law School and at the Open Society Foundations. From 2010 to 2017, Bains served in the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division, first as a prosecutor of civil rights crimes and then as senior counsel to the Assistant Attorney General," the White House said. It added that Gupta was the director of job quality for the Center for Law and Social Policy (CLASP). Prior to joining CLASP, she served as the deputy director of the Women's Bureau in the U.S. Department of Labor under President Obama.

"She also previously served as senior director of programs for the Women Donors Network (WDN) as well as research director for Asian Americans/Pacific Islanders in Philanthropy. Gupta also served as research director for SCOPE/AGENDA in Los Angeles, and for the Living Wage Campaign at the LA Alliance for a New Economy (LAANE)," the White House said. According to media reports, Biden has appointed at least 55 Indian-Americans to key leadership positions in his administration ranging from his speechwriter to the NASA, to almost every wing of the government. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Jindal Global Law School enters global top 100 in QS World University Rankings

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

EXCLUSIVE-Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-WADA checking out Haas F1 car's 'Russian flag' livery

The World Anti-Doping Agency WADA said on Friday it was checking whether the Haas Formula One teams new car livery complied with a ban on the Russian flag at world championship events.U.S.-owned Haas has Russian potash producer Uralkali as ...

India-Pakistan issues should be resolved bilaterally, peacefully: MEA

India has maintained that its issues with Pakistan, if any, should be resolved bilaterally and peacefully, said the Ministry of External Affairs MEA on Friday. Speaking at a virtual weekly briefing, ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava said...

438 buildings identified as high-risk category structures: NDMC report

Over 430 buildings in north Delhi have been identified as structures under high-risk category in the last one year, according to the areas civic body.North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash said on Friday that the NDMC in the last one year has issued...

Italy extends COVID-19 curbs in more regions as new cases pile up

Italy will further tighten coronavirus restrictions in three of its 20 regions, the government said on Friday, after health officials warned of the growing spread of new, highly contagious variants.Earlier, the health ministry announced 24,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021