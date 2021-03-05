Left Menu

India-Pakistan issues should be resolved bilaterally, peacefully: MEA

India has maintained that its issues with Pakistan, if any, should be resolved bilaterally and peacefully, said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2021 23:55 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 23:55 IST
MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava . Image Credit: ANI

India has maintained that its issues with Pakistan, if any, should be resolved bilaterally and peacefully, said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday. Speaking at a virtual weekly briefing, ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava said that India desires "normal relations with its neighbours including Pakistan."

"India desires normal relations with all its neighbours including Pakistan. We have maintained that issues, if any, between India and Pakistan should be resolved bilaterally and peacefully," Srivastava said. "Our position on key issues remains unchanged," he added.

This comes after last month, India and Pakistan have released a joint statement saying that they have held discussions regarding establishing a mechanism for hotline contact among both nations. Both sides also agreed to a ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) starting from February 25. Director Generals of Military Operations of both countries also reviewed the current situation across the LoC and other sectors "in a free, frank and cordial atmosphere".

"Both sides agreed for strict observance of all agreements, understandings and cease firing along the Line of Control and all other sectors with effect from midnight of February 24-25," the joint statement said. Earlier in the day, Srivastava said India desires normal neighbourly relations with Pakistan, however, added that New Delhi's position remains unchanged on key issues.

India has a clear position that talks with Pakistan cannot take place until it stops supporting terrorists and infiltration. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

