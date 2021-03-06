Left Menu

Pak PM Imran Khan to face vote of confidence today

After Imran Khan's candidate Abdul Hafeez Shaikh lost to the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) nominee Yousuf Raza Gillani in Senate elections, the Pakistani Prime Minister announced to seek a vote of confidence from the National Assembly on Saturday.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 06-03-2021 09:33 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 09:33 IST
Pak PM Imran Khan to face vote of confidence today
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. Image Credit: ANI

After Imran Khan's candidate Abdul Hafeez Shaikh lost to the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) nominee Yousuf Raza Gillani in Senate elections, the Pakistani Prime Minister announced to seek a vote of confidence from the National Assembly on Saturday. Imran is not the first Pakistani Prime Minister to face a vote of confidence in the National Assembly.

In fact, under the Eighth Amendment to the Constitution, all prime ministers of Pakistan, from 1985 to 2008, received a vote of confidence from the National Assembly. These included the late Benazir Bhutto, Nawaz Sharif, Mir Zafarullah Jamali, Chaudhry Shujaat, Shaukat Aziz, and Yousuf Raza Gilani, reported Geo News. But Imran Khan is also the second in the history of Pakistan who has sought for a 'voluntary' vote of confidence.

Prior to it, Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had sought a voluntary vote of confidence from the National Assembly after his reinstatement was granted by the Supreme Court in 1993. In 2009, the 18th Amendment removed the provision for a vote of confidence from the Constitution.

Muhammad Khan Junejo was the first prime minister in the parliamentary history of the country to receive a vote of confidence from the National Assembly, which he received on March 24, 1985, under General Zia-ul-Haq's Revival of Constitution of 1973 Order (RCO), reported Geo News. Under the RCO, the president appoints the prime minister at their discretion and the prime minister must obtain a vote of confidence from the National Assembly within 60 days of their appointment.

Pakistan's Constitution states that if the president feels that the prime minister has lost the confidence of the majority of the parliament's members, then he will direct him to seek a vote of confidence and this vote is taken through an open ballot. Imran Khan, under all circumstances, must have the support of a simple majority of 172 lawmakers in the National Assembly, according to Article 91(7) of the Constitution. However, since the NA-75 seat lies vacant after its by-election results were nullified by the Election Commission of Pakistan, he will need the support of 171, reported The News International. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Last of five sluice gates closed at Vaal river dam

File editors can now add suspended account-owned files to Google shared drives

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Fitbit Ace 3 to reportedly feature OLED display, up to 8-day battery life

Fitbits upcoming kids-focused fitness tracker - Fitbit Ace 3 - is expected to be launched in mid-March. Ahead of the official unveiling, key specifications and images of the activity tracker have been leaked.According to WinFuture, the Fitb...

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Kim Kardashian says body-shamers really broke me during pregnancyKim Kardashian on Friday called out those who bully and body- shame others, recalling her embarrassment when she was attac...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. NBA fines Jazz stars for ripping officialsThe NBA fined Utah Jazz stars Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert a total of 45,000 on Friday for criticizing the officials after Wednesdays 131-12...

Sailing - Bruni relishing 'great opportunity' at America's Cup

Helmsman Francesco Bruni has called upon his Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli teammates to grab the opportunity to win a first-ever Americas Cup when their match against defending champions Team New Zealand begins on Wednesday. The teams meet in Au...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021