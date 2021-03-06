Left Menu

40 overseas scholars awarded India Science and Research Fellowship

As many as Forty scholars from six countries have been awarded fellowship to carry out their research in Indian Institutes and Universities by the Government of India.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2021 12:54 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 12:54 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

As many as Forty scholars from six countries have been awarded fellowship to carry out their research in Indian Institutes and Universities by the Government of India. According to a Science & Technology ministry statement, these scholars have been selected based on research proposal, experience, academic merit and publication record and recommended for the award of India Science and Research Fellowship (ISRF) 2021.

"As a part of India's initiatives to engage with neighbouring countries to develop S&T partnerships, the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Govert. of India has launched ISRF Programme for Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Thailand researchers to work in Indian Universities and Research Institutions," the ministry said. The ISRF has been implemented since 2015, and as of now, five calls have been announced in this programme with the participation of young researchers from these countries.

About 128 fellows from these countries have been awarded fellowship under this programme. A number of quality research papers have been published by awardees during the ISRF calls from 2015-2019, and fellows also participated in various conferences/symposiums of their relevant fields, as per the ministry. "ISRF programme has provided an opportunity to the young researchers from neighbouring countries to get access to the state of art facilities available in the Indian institutes/universities. This fellowship is a platform to establish research cooperation with neighbouring countries of India, which is one of the mandates of DST's International Science and Technology Cooperation," it added.

No fellowships were awarded last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

