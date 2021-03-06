Left Menu

Ethiopia to receive 2.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from COVAX

Ethiopia is scheduled to receive its first 2.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from COVAX on Sunday morning, said the country's Federal Ministry of Health on Friday.

ANI | Addis Ababa | Updated: 06-03-2021 13:25 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 13:25 IST
Ethiopia to receive 2.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from COVAX
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Addis Ababa [Ethiopia], March 6 (ANI/Xinhua): Ethiopia is scheduled to receive its first 2.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from COVAX on Sunday morning, said the country's Federal Ministry of Health on Friday. "The ministry is making detailed plans and preparation for the introduction of this COVID-19 vaccine for prioritized population groups in a phase-based approach," the ministry said in a press statement. "The vaccination program will be launched in the coming few weeks."

Ethiopia expects to eventually secure a total of 9 million doses, which the East African country hopes will be used to vaccinate up to 20 per cent of its population. COVAX, an international vaccine campaign co-led by the World Health Organization and its partners, aims to speed up the development, production and fair distribution of new COVID-19 vaccines. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Last of five sluice gates closed at Vaal river dam

File editors can now add suspended account-owned files to Google shared drives

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Gadkari, wife take COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS Nagpur

Union minister Nitin Gadkari received the first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine at All India Institute of Medical Sciences AIIMS Nagpur on Saturday.The road transport, highways and MSMEs minister was accompanied by his wife Kanchan Gadkari, wh...

Canada: Man held for assault on 40-yr-old woman during Brampton's Tiranga rally

A man has been arrested from Brampton by the Criminal Investigation Bureau in connection with an alleged assault on a 40-year-old woman during a Tiranga rally here, said the Region of Peel Police. On March 5, 2021, a 27-year-old man from Br...

UPDATE 1-Six killed in Ukrainian bus accident in Poland

Six people died and more than 30 were injured in an accident involving a Ukrainian bus in southeastern Poland, local medical rescue services said.Earlier on Saturday state news agency, PAP reported that the bus, with 57 people on board, fel...

Hungary daily coronavirus cases hit 7,269 as lockdown looms

Hungary, which is imposing tough new lockdown measures to curb a spike in COVID-19 infections, reported a record daily high of 7,269 cases on Saturday, a jump of 14 from Friday. Prime Minister Viktor Orbans government on Thursday closed all...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021