Left Menu

Canada: Man held for assault on 40-yr-old woman during Brampton's Tiranga rally

A man has been arrested from Brampton by the Criminal Investigation Bureau in connection with an alleged assault on a 40-year-old woman during a Tiranga rally here, said the Region of Peel Police.

ANI | Ontario | Updated: 06-03-2021 15:02 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 15:02 IST
Canada: Man held for assault on 40-yr-old woman during Brampton's Tiranga rally
Peel Regional Police. Image Credit: ANI

A man has been arrested from Brampton by the Criminal Investigation Bureau in connection with an alleged assault on a 40-year-old woman during a Tiranga rally here, said the Region of Peel Police. On March 5, 2021, a 27-year-old man from Brampton was arrested and charged with assault. He is scheduled to attend the Ontario Court of Justice on May 5, 2021, in Brampton.

On Sunday, February 28, 2021, at approximately 4 pm (local time), the victim, a 40-year-old woman from Brampton, was in the area of Mississauga Road and Queen Street with her husband driving in a rally. During that time, a man stepped in front of the vehicle. The victim exited her vehicle, there was an altercation, and she was assaulted. She did not sustain any injuries, reported the police. Indian diaspora in Canada had organised a Tiranga rally in Brampton, calling for stronger India-Canada ties. Several videos of the rally, which was making the rounds on the internet, saw the participation of multiple cars and was seen as a show of strength against the Khalistani fringe elements in Canada.

This comes after India had requested the Canadian authorities to ensure the safety and security of its citizens following reports that threats have been given by Khalistani groups to the Indian community after they held a "Tiranga rally" in support of farm laws. Peel Regional Police is aware of an upcoming rally, and it supports the right to peaceful and lawful assembly, said the police.

The police warned that there will be no tolerance for violence or criminality, all reported incidents will be investigated and those involved may be charged. "At this time, our region remains under the stay-at-home order. All gatherings, rallies, protests, and peaceful assembly must follow existing provincial regulations and city by-laws. Tickets may be issued to individuals or organisers who do not comply with this order," added the police. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Last of five sluice gates closed at Vaal river dam

File editors can now add suspended account-owned files to Google shared drives

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Apple issues clarification over default music service feature for iOS 14.5 beta

Apple recently clarified that the beta build of iOS 14.5 will not actually allow users to select a new default music service. Instead, the feature is Siri intelligence-based, meaning it can improve and even change over time as the virtual a...

India fix Lord's date: Kohli and Co thrash England, to meet New Zealand in WTC final

Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin once again made a mockery of an eternally confused English batting line-up as India cantered into the inaugural World Test Championship final with a resounding innings and 25 run victory on the third after...

Congress says Sushmita Dev with party amid differences over seat-sharing

The Congress on Saturday said that its womens wing chief Sushmita Dev was with the party, dismissing reports in a section of the press that she has resigned amid differences over seat-sharing.The reports of Devs resignation came amid differ...

He is ungrateful, says TMC on Dinesh Trivedi joining BJP

Slamming its former Rajya Sabha MP Dinesh Trivedi for switching over to the BJP, the Trinamool Congress on Saturday said he is ungrateful and has backstabbed the ruling party in West Bengal ahead of the assembly polls.Trivedi quit from the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021