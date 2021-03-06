UN calls on ASEAN states to leverage Myanmar military junta to protect people's freedoms

Left Menu

The United Nations is calling on the member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to exert pressure on the Myanmar military, which recently overthrew the civilian government, to protect the human rights and freedoms of the citizens, David Swanson, UN regional spokesman in Thailand, said.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The United Nations is calling on the member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to exert pressure on the Myanmar military, which recently overthrew the civilian government, to protect the human rights and freedoms of the citizens, David Swanson, UN regional spokesman in Thailand, said. According to Sputnik, on Tuesday, the foreign ministers of the ASEAN nations held an informal virtual meeting, urging all parties in Myanmar to exercise restraint and offering their assistance in finding a peaceful solution to the post-coup crisis.

"We continue to call [upon] all member states collectively and bilaterally to exercise influence regarding the protection of the human rights and fundamental freedoms of the people of Myanmar," Swanson told Sputnik. The spokesperson added, "The UN reaffirms its unwavering support to the people of Myanmar in their pursuit of democracy, peace, human rights and the rule of law."

As pro-democracy protests continue to intensify, UN Special Envoy for Myanmar Christine Schraner Burgener on Friday (local time) called for a "collective responsibility towards the people of Myanmar to safeguard their democratic aspirations". Speaking at the UNSC (United Nations Security Council), Burgener said there is a desperate call for "international action to reverse a clear assault on the will" of the citizens and the country's democratic principles.

Due to the lack of proper international action against the junta, the hope on the UN by the Myanmar citizens is "waning", she highlighted. "It is critical that this Council is resolute and coherent in putting the security forces on notice and standing with the people of Myanmar firmly, in support of the clear November election results," she pointed.

Myanmar's ousted civilian leader Suu Kyi, who was detained following the coup, said two more charges have been added to those filed against her since the military takeover. Hundreds of people have been arrested since the coup, according to activists, the latest being a journalist for the Democratic Voice of Burma (DVB), who live-streamed security forces outside his apartment on Monday in the coastal town of Myeik. DVB confirmed the arrest, Bangkok Post reported.

The military coup of February 1 halted Myanmar's tentative steps towards democracy after nearly 50 years of military rule and has drawn condemnation and sanctions from the United States and other Western countries, amid growing concern among its neighbours. (ANI)

