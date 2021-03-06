Left Menu

Russia reports over 11,000 new COVID-19 cases, 441 deaths

Russia's coronavirus tally has increased by 11,022 cases over the past 24 hours, slightly down from the 11,024 cases recorded the day before, the government's coronavirus response center said in an update on Saturday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 06-03-2021 16:14 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 16:14 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Moscow [Russia], March 6 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia's coronavirus tally has increased by 11,022 cases over the past 24 hours, slightly down from the 11,024 cases recorded the day before, the government's coronavirus response center said in an update on Saturday. "Over the past day, 11,022 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 1,290 cases (11.7 per cent) without clinical symptoms," the center said.

The highest local daily increases were confirmed in Moscow (1,820), St. Petersburg (975) and the Moscow Region (746), as stated in the update. Russia's cumulative case count has now reached 4,312,181 cases, with the rate of increase at 0.26 per cent, according to the center.

The death toll has reached 88,726, with an increase of 441 over the past day, down from 462 from the day before. Moscow and St.Petersburg reported highest daily increase in coronavirus-related fatalities -- 50 and 39 respectively. Total recoveries count 3,900,348 as 15,027 more people were discharged from hospitals over the past day, down from 15,464 from the day before. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

