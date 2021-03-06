Rajasthan Governor meets Denmark envoy in Jaipur

Left Menu

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Saturday met Danish Ambassador to India Freddy Svane at Raj Bhavan in Jaipur and presented him a portrait of the Preamble of the Constitution of India.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 06-03-2021 18:03 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 17:55 IST
Denmark's Ambassador to India, Freddy Svane met Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra (Photo Credit: Twitter/ Kalraj Mishra). Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Saturday met Danish Ambassador to India Freddy Svane at Raj Bhavan in Jaipur and presented him a portrait of the Preamble of the Constitution of India. In a tweet, Kalraj Mishra said, "Presented the Preamble of the Constitution of India along with the fundamental duties enshrined in Article 51A of the Indian Constitution to Ambassador of Denmark Freddy Svane."

"Great inspirational meeting with Governor Kalraj Mishra - being from the Land of Dairy I enjoyed a glass of fresh milk and greeted the cows," Ambassador Svane tweeted. Ambassador Svane also met Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and discussed water, dairy, and the green strategic partnership.

"Productive dialogue with Honorable Chief Minister Gehlot about water, dairy, and the green strategic partnership," the Ambassador wrote in a tweet. In September, last year, India and Denmark decided to elevate their relations to Green Strategic Partnership and reaffirmed their determination to strengthen cooperation and contribute to comprehensive reforms of the WTO.

The Green Strategic Partnership would build on and consolidate the existing agreement establishing a Joint Commission for Cooperation (signed 6 February 2009) between India and Denmark, which envisaged cooperation within the political field, economic and commercial field, science and technology, environment, energy, education, and culture.

