Left Menu

Pak opposition rejects confidence votes' result, alleges lawmakers were forced to vote for Imran Khan

Pakistan Opposition on Saturday rejected the confidence vote cast in favour of country's Prime Minister Imran Khan during a National Assembly (NA) session, alleging that lawmakers were "forcefully" made to vote in favour of the premier.

ANI | Sindh | Updated: 06-03-2021 18:39 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 18:39 IST
Pak opposition rejects confidence votes' result, alleges lawmakers were forced to vote for Imran Khan
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan Opposition on Saturday rejected the confidence vote cast in favour of country's Prime Minister Imran Khan during a National Assembly (NA) session, alleging that lawmakers were "forcefully" made to vote in favour of the premier. Speaking to media in Sukkur just after the NA session concluded, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said the Constitution clearly stated that the president can summon a session "if he believes that the prime minister does not hold majority", Dawn reported.

"Here, the session was called over a summary by the fake prime minister. Summary is not involved in summoning such sessions, all of this is a drama," said the JUI-F chief, who is not part of the NA. "We don't accept today's Assembly session, nor do we accept the confidence vote." "This was not a confidence vote. We know which agencies watched the members of the assembly the entire night. [We know] who knocked on the doors of each member to ensure they were present," he added.

Rehman, who is the chief of the opposition alliance PDM, alleged that MNAs were "forcefully" made to vote for Prime Minister Imran. He urged the premier to "be courageous and ask the public to cast a vote of confidence [by] conducting a new election". Earlier in the day, Imran Khan won a trust vote in the National Assembly (NA) with his party securing votes above a majority mark in the 342-member lower house of parliament.

Khan decided to take a vote of confidence after finance minister Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, on Wednesday, faced a drubbing in the Senate election, reinforcing the Opposition to demand the Prime Minister's resignation. In the 342-member House, 172 votes were needed for a simple majority.

The ruling coalition had 181 members, out of which 157 members were from Imran Khan's PTI. After the resignation Faisal Vowda, the government's strength came to 180, whereas the opposition has 160 members in the House. The 68-year-old cricketer-turned-politician called a meeting of parliamentary parties on Friday, in which all NA lawmakers of the ruling alliance were asked to vote for the prime minister or else face disqualification.

Imran Khan is the second Pakistani Prime Minister, after Nawaz Sharif, who went to the National Assembly for a 'voluntary' vote of confidence. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Last of five sluice gates closed at Vaal river dam

File editors can now add suspended account-owned files to Google shared drives

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Green tea proven to be beneficial for children with Down syndrome

The findings of a recent study suggests that Green tea, which is already known for its antioxidant properties, that aid in immunity boosting and weight loss, has also proven beneficial for the facial development of children with Down syndro...

Fruit growers demand 100% duty on apple imports under SAFTA pact

An organization of fruit and vegetable growers from hilly states and union territories on Saturday demanded imposition of 100 per cent duty on apples imported from Iran and other countries via Afghanistan under the South Asian Free Trade Ag...

Need for greater, in-depth study of Constitution: SC judge

Supreme Court judge Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul on Saturday said there was a need for greater and in-depth study of the Constitution with a view to adhere to its norms for achieving the aspirations and dreams of its makers.Justice Kaul was s...

Speedy variants power virus surge sweeping Europe

The virus swept through a nursery school and an adjacent elementary school in the Milan suburb of Bollate with amazing speed. In a matter of just days, 45 children and 14 staff members had tested positive.Genetic analysis confirmed what off...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021