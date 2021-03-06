Left Menu

Bangladesh records 540 new COVID-19 cases, 10 more deaths

Bangladesh reported 540 new COVID-19 cases and 10 new deaths on Saturday, making the tally at 549,724 and the death toll at 8,451, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

ANI | Dhaka | Updated: 06-03-2021 21:49 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 21:49 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Dhaka [Bangladesh], March 6 (ANI/Xinhua): Bangladesh reported 540 new COVID-19 cases and 10 new deaths on Saturday, making the tally at 549,724 and the death toll at 8,451, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said. The official data showed that 13,082 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.

The total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 501,966 including 822 new recoveries on Saturday, said the DGHS. According to the official data, the COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is now 1.54 percent and the current recovery rate is 91.31 percent.

Bangladesh recorded the highest daily new cases of 4,019 on July 2 and the highest number of deaths of 64 on June 30 last year. (ANI/Xinhua)

