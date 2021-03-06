Left Menu

Iraq reports 4,068 new COVID-19 cases, 723,189 in total

The Iraqi Ministry of Health reported on Saturday 4,068 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total nationwide infections to 723,189.

ANI | Baghdad | Updated: 06-03-2021 22:22 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 22:22 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Baghdad [Iraq], March 6 (ANI/Xinhua): The Iraqi Ministry of Health reported on Saturday 4,068 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total nationwide infections to 723,189. It also reported in a statement 11 new deaths, raising the death toll from the infectious virus to 13,548, while the total recoveries in Iraq climbed by 3,883 to 657,032.

A total of 7,088,556 tests have been carried out across the country since the outbreak of the disease in February 2020, with 34,826 done during the day. Earlier, the Iraqi health authorities approved a package of health restrictions, including the re-imposition of a partial and full curfew, but the restrictions exempted pilgrims of religious shrines from curfews provided that preventive measures are adhered to, and not to allow entry to shrines without wearing masks.

On Tuesday, Iraq received a shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine donated by the Chinese government to help the country combat the pandemic. Iraq has taken a series of measures to curb the recent rise in infections after the health ministry announced on Feb. 15 the detection of a new strain characterized by faster transmission and a higher level of severity. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

