Left Menu

Russia reports 10,253 new COVID-19 cases, 379 deaths

The number of coronavirus cases in Russia has increased by 10,253 cases over the past 24 hours, down from the 10,595 cases recorded the day before, the government's coronavirus response center said in an update on Monday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 08-03-2021 14:07 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 14:07 IST
Russia reports 10,253 new COVID-19 cases, 379 deaths
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Moscow [Russia], March 8 (ANI/Sputnik): The number of coronavirus cases in Russia has increased by 10,253 cases over the past 24 hours, down from the 10,595 cases recorded the day before, the government's coronavirus response center said in an update on Monday. "Over the past day, 10,253 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 83 Russian regions, including 1,269 cases (12.4 per cent) without clinical symptoms," the center said.

The highest local daily increases were confirmed in Moscow (1,421), St. Petersburg (956) and the Moscow Region (746), as stated in the update. Russia's cumulative case count has now reached 4,333,029 cases, with the rate of increase at 0.24 per cent, according to the center.

The death toll has reached 89,473, with an increase of 379 over the past day, up from 368 the day before. Moscow and St.Petersburg reported highest daily increase in coronavirus-related fatalities -- 53 and 43, respectively. Total recoveries count 3,922,246 as 10,322 more people were discharged from hospitals over the past day, down from 11,576 the day before. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE nears deal to combine aircraft-leasing unit with AerCap - WSJ

Science News Roundup: Brazil variant can reinfect virus survivors; Mars rover Perseverance takes first spin on surface of red planet

U.S. says Russian-backed outlets spread COVID-19 vaccine 'disinformation'

New Zealand to buy enough Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for entire population

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks, FX slide on rising bond yields, dollar; Oil buoys Russian rouble

Emerging market currencies hit three-month lows on Monday as the passage of a 1.9 trillion fiscal stimulus by the U.S. Senate buoyed the dollar, while Russias rouble firmed as reports of an attack on Saudi Arabian facilities lifted oil pric...

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

Hong Kong shares fell on Monday after the U.S. Senate passed a 1.9 trillion stimulus bill, raising inflation worries, while a low economic growth target in China prompted fears of tighter policy to rein in lofty valuations. At the close of...

Remarks on rape case last week ‘completely misreported’, says SC   (EDs: Adds obs'

A Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde on Monday said its observations during the hearing of a rape case last week were completely misreported and added that it has the highest respect for women. The comments -- on Internat...

Several injured in clashes in Telangana's Bhainsa, section 144 imposed

Several people were injured and few vehicles were torched in clashes that broke out between two groups in Bhainsa of Telanganas Nirmal district on Sunday, police said. Section 144 have been imposed in Bhainsa town where the clashes took pla...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021