Russia reports 10,253 new COVID-19 cases, 379 deaths

Moscow [Russia], March 8 (ANI/Sputnik): The number of coronavirus cases in Russia has increased by 10,253 cases over the past 24 hours, down from the 10,595 cases recorded the day before, the government's coronavirus response center said in an update on Monday. "Over the past day, 10,253 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 83 Russian regions, including 1,269 cases (12.4 per cent) without clinical symptoms," the center said.

The highest local daily increases were confirmed in Moscow (1,421), St. Petersburg (956) and the Moscow Region (746), as stated in the update. Russia's cumulative case count has now reached 4,333,029 cases, with the rate of increase at 0.24 per cent, according to the center.

The death toll has reached 89,473, with an increase of 379 over the past day, up from 368 the day before. Moscow and St.Petersburg reported highest daily increase in coronavirus-related fatalities -- 53 and 43, respectively. Total recoveries count 3,922,246 as 10,322 more people were discharged from hospitals over the past day, down from 11,576 the day before. (ANI/Sputnik)

