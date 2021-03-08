Left Menu

8 killed, over 170 injured in migrant centerfire in Yemen

At least eight people have been killed and over 170 others injured as a result of a fire at a migrant detention facility in the Yemeni capital city Sana'a, the regional office of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) for the Middle East and North Africa has said.

ANI | Sana'a | Updated: 08-03-2021 14:41 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 14:32 IST
8 killed, over 170 injured in migrant centerfire in Yemen
Representative Picture Image Credit: Wikimedia

At least eight people have been killed and over 170 others injured as a result of a fire at a migrant detention facility in the Yemeni capital city Sana'a, the regional office of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) for the Middle East and North Africa has said. The fire broke out at the center run by the Houthi rebels on Sunday. The cause is yet to be determined.

"We are deeply saddened by the death of the refugees and guards in the migrant detention facility in Sanaa as a result of a fire. Eight people died, however, the final tally is supposed to be much higher. Condolences to the families of the victims and all those injured," the IOM regional office wrote on Twitter late on Sunday. The organization added it was providing medical assistance to over 170 injured, 90 of whom are in critical condition.

The Middle Eastern country has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces, led by President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi, who is backed by a Saudi-led military coalition, and the Houthi movement for several years now. The Saudi-led coalition of Arab states entered the conflict on the side of the government in 2015, after the Houthis made significant gains during the early days of clashes. Since then, the coalition has been conducting air, land, and sea operations against the rebels, who control the official capital of Sanaa and large areas in northern and western Yemen.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE nears deal to combine aircraft-leasing unit with AerCap - WSJ

Science News Roundup: Brazil variant can reinfect virus survivors; Mars rover Perseverance takes first spin on surface of red planet

U.S. says Russian-backed outlets spread COVID-19 vaccine 'disinformation'

New Zealand to buy enough Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for entire population

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rajasthan: In 'love' with same girl, two cousins commit suicide

Two cousins suspected to be in love with the same girl allegedly committed suicide by jumping before a train in Rajasthans Bundi district, police said on Monday. The incident took place near Gudla village on Sunday night and they have ident...

Restoration of statehood, assembly polls in J&K our priority: JKAP chief Altaf Bukhari

Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party JKAP president Altaf Bukhari on Monday said the priority of his party was restoration of statehood and holding of assembly elections in the union territory as only the countrys Parliament or the Supreme Court co...

Thailand to reduce quarantine period for vaccinated travellers

Thailand will from next month reduce its mandatory quarantine from 14 to seven days for foreigners arriving in the country who have been vaccinated against the coronavirus, its Health Minister said on Monday.Vaccinations must be administere...

Hope Axar, Ashwin have left some wickets for IPL: Ponting

Former Australian skipper and Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting on Monday teased all-rounder Axar Patel and spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who starred for India in the recent Test series against England. Axar and Ashwin together picked ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021