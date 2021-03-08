Syrian President, wife test positive for coronavirus

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his wife Asma al-Assad were tested positive for COVID-19, state news agency SANA reported on Monday.

After experiencing some symptoms, the president and his wife took the PCR test and the result came positive even though they are in good and stable health, Xinhua reported citing SANA said.

Syria has reported near 16,000 coronavirus cases so far. Over 1,060 people have died due to the virus. (ANI)

