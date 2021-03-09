Left Menu

Pakistan Democratic Movement nominates Gilani for Senate Chairman

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on Monday formally nominated Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) as its candidate for the office of the Senate Chairman, reported Dawn. The Senate polls will be held on March 12.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 09-03-2021 11:34 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 11:34 IST
PPP leader and former Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gilani. Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on Monday formally nominated Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) as its candidate for the office of the Senate Chairman, reported Dawn. The Senate polls will be held on March 12. Gilani caused a major upset by defeating Finance Minister Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh in the March 3 Senate poll on a general seat from Islamabad.

Meanwhile, addressing a news conference after attending a nearly six-hour-long meeting of the heads of the PDM component parties, the opposition leaders warned the country's "establishment and the intelligence agencies" against interference in the upcoming election and vowed "to bring all the facts before the nation if any such attempt is made", reported Dawn. Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N's) supreme leader Nawaz Sharif and PPP's Asif Zardari also participated in the meeting through video link.

Later, PDM president Maulana Fazlur Rehman told reporters that to finalise the names for the remaining two Senate offices, the opposition parties had constituted an eight-member committee under the PML-N senior vice president Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. Flanked by Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and PML-N's vice president Maryam Nawaz, Maulana Fazl declared that their anti-government long march would start from across the country as per plan on March 26 and would reach its "destination" on March 30. He said that to decide the modalities of the long march, including its place and duration, another meeting of the PDM leaders would be held on March 15, reported Dawn. (ANI)

