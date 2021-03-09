Tajikistan, Belize receive Made in India COVID-19 vaccines
As part of its Vaccine Maitri initiative aimed at assisting countries in their fight against the coronavirus pandemic, the Made-in-India vaccines have reached Tajikistan and Belize.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2021 11:59 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 11:59 IST
As part of its Vaccine Maitri initiative aimed at assisting countries in their fight against the coronavirus pandemic, the Made-in-India vaccines have reached Tajikistan and Belize. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said in a tweet, "From the Himalaya to the Pamirs. Tajikistan receives Made in India vaccines."
In another tweet, he said continuing with India's assistance to Central America's fight against COVID-19, Belize received the Made-in-India vaccines on Monday (local time). Last week, India had dispatched 175,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines to other Caribbean countries -- Antigua and Barbuda, St Kitts and Nevis, St Lucia, St Vincent and Grenadines and Suriname.
Hours after receiving 40,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Alfonso Browne thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for demonstrating an "act of benevolence, kindness and empathy" by sending 175,000 AstraZeneca vaccines to the Caribbean countries. Twenty-five nations across the world have already received Made in India vaccines and 49 more countries will be supplied in the coming days, ranging from Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean to Africa, South-East Asia and the Pacific Islands. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Chinese loans to Latin America plunge as virus strains ties
World Bank provides further $12.57m to boost Tajikistan's COVID-19 response
Medical oxygen scarce in Africa, Latin America amid virus
Medical oxygen scarce in Africa, Latin America amid virus
INSIGHT-Amid scramble for COVID-19 vaccine, Latin America turns to Russia