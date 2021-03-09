Left Menu

Tripura emerging as role model among big states that don't have double-engine governments: PM Modi

While launching the 'Maitri Setu' connecting Tripura and Bangladesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the state is emerging as a role model, which does not have a double-engine government.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2021 14:41 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 14:00 IST
Tripura emerging as role model among big states that don't have double-engine governments: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking during the launch of Maitri Setu via video conferencing on Tuesday.. Image Credit: ANI

While launching the 'Maitri Setu' connecting Tripura and Bangladesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the state is emerging as a role model, which do not have a double-engine government. Speaking through video conference, PM Modi said, "Tripura is emerging as a role model among the big states that don't have double-engine governments. The governments who waste their time quarrelling with Delhi are also realising. Once a power-deficit state, Tripura is now a power surplus state."

He further said Tripura was "pushed back by the strike culture for many years" by the earlier governments. "Tripura, which was pushed back by the strike culture for many years, is now working for Ease of Doing Business. Where industries had come to the brink of closure, there is now space for new industries and investments," he said.

While laying the foundation stone of multiple projects in Tripura, the Prime Minister pointed, "For the first time, the purchase of farm produce on MSP (minumum support price) has been ensured in Tripura. People working under MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act) are now getting Rs 205 per day instead of Rs 135 per day." During the inauguration of 'Maitri Setu', Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said, "Opening of any bridge is testimony to Bangladesh government's continued commitment to support our neighbour India in strengthening connectivity in the region, particularly for Northeast India."

According to an earlier statement by the Indian Prime Minster's Office the bridge 'Maitri Setu' has been built over the Feni river, which flows between the Indian boundary in Tripura and Bangladesh. The construction was taken up by the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd in India at a project cost of Rs 133 crore.

"The 1.9 Km long bridge joins Sabroom in India with Ramgarh in Bangladesh. It is poised to herald a new chapter for trade and people-to-people movement between India and Bangladesh. With this inauguration, Tripura is set to become the 'Gateway of North East' with access to Chittagong Port of Bangladesh, which is just 80 kms from Sabroom," the release read. PM Modi also laid the foundation stone for setting up an Integrated Check Post at Sabroom.

"It will help ease the movement of goods and passengers between the two countries, provide new market opportunities for products of North-East states and assist seamless movement of passengers to and from India and Bangladesh," the release read. This comes ahead of PM Modi's visit to Bangladesh in later part of March. According to sources, he will be visiting Dhaka on March 26 and 27.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SC notice to Centre on plea against notification on exempting authorities from undertaking EIA

The Supreme Court Tuesday sought response from the Centre on a plea challenging the notification exempting authorities from undertaking the Environment Impact Assessment EIA if a road project has length less than 100 kilometer.The apex cour...

COVID-19: Plea to postpone judicial exam till lawyers get vaccinated transferred to another bench

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday transferred to another bench a plea seeking to postpone Delhi Higher Judicial Service Main Examination-2019, scheduled to be held on March 13-14, till the COVID-19 vaccination drive for lawyers is complete.Ju...

Hawaii's Maui orders evacuation after dam breach that damaged homes, bridges

Heavy rains breached a dam on the Hawaiian island of Maui, causing floods that damaged homes and bridges, while spurring authorities to open evacuation shelters after ordering everyone to leave the vicinity.The rains led to the cresting of ...

30pc colleges, 25pc varsities NAAC accredited in Bihar: Minister

Bihar Education Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary said on Tuesday that 30 percent of colleges and 25 percent of universities in the state are NAAC accredited.Replying to RJD member Lalit Kumar Yadav during Question Hour in the assembly, Choudh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021