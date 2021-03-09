Left Menu

US Congressman expresses solidarity with Sindhi community as Pak crackdown on minorities

Amid the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Pakistan against the Sindhis, US Congressman Adam Schiff has condemned the human rights abuses in Sindh province, including disappearances, torture, forced conversions and extrajudicial killings.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 09-03-2021 14:59 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 14:59 IST
US Congressman Adam Schiff. Image Credit: ANI

Amid the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Pakistan against the Sindhis, US Congressman Adam Schiff has condemned the human rights abuses in Sindh province, including disappearances, torture, forced conversions and extrajudicial killings. While supporting the Sindhi Foundation's 'Long Walk for Freedom, Nature, and Love', Schiff on Monday said he hopes the long walk "can raise awareness for these crimes and bring peace and justice to Sindh".

"I am so pleased to be able to offer a few words of encouragement and support for the long walk for freedom, nature and love. I have had the honour of getting to know more about the Sindhi people and their peaceful and inclusive culture." He also expressed concern over the "trends of human rights abuses in Sindh province, including disappearances, torture, forced conversions and extrajudicial killings".

According to the Sindhi Foundation, the Congressman has pushed to secure Sindhi programming on Voice of America (VOA) and has spoken against the human rights abuses in Sindh a number of times. He further said, "I hope that the long walk can raise awareness for these crimes and bring peace and justice to Sindh. I am with you as well in your efforts to call for action on climate change and environmental justice. I wish you all the best journey".

Recently, in a written submission to British lawmakers Jim Shannon, Marie Rimmer and David Alton, the World Sindhi Congress - a UK, USA and Canada-based human rights advocacy organization - said Pakistan is known as one of the world's most religiously intolerant countries. Enforced disappearances of hundreds of Sindhis have been a cause of concern for the Sindhi community. While interacting with the media recently, some of the victims' families narrated how they were brutally thrashed before their respective members who were forcibly being taken away.

Frequent protests are being held in different cities and towns of Sindh province to highlight the atrocities committed by the security agencies in the knowledge of the federal government. The international community and the United Nations have so far failed to push the Pakistani state authorities to address the issue of enforced disappearances.

The families of the victims have lost faith in the Pakistani government and its state institutions. Parents of the victims have perished during these series of protests and the long wait for justice lasting for years. Pakistan has been repeatedly slammed by the international community for not taking stringent measures to protect its minority communities, despite the country's Prime Minister Imran Khan vowing to protect them on numerous occasions. (ANI)

