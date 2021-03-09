Russia records less than 10,000 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Left Menu

Russia's single-day coronavirus increase fell to the lowest level since October 2, as 9,445 new cases were confirmed, down from 10,253 the day before, the coronavirus response center said on Tuesday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 09-03-2021 15:02 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 15:02 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Moscow [Russia], March 9 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia's single-day coronavirus increase fell to the lowest level since October 2, as 9,445 new cases were confirmed, down from 10,253 the day before, the coronavirus response center said on Tuesday. On October 2, Russia confirmed 9,412 new COVID-19 cases.

"Over the past day, 9,445 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 84 Russian regions, including 1,034 cases (10.9 per cent) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the cumulative case count has now reached 4,342,474, with the rate of increase at 0.22 per cent. Moscow confirmed 1,066 new coronavirus cases over the given period, down from 1,421 the day before. The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 941 new cases, down from 956 the day before, and the Moscow Region with 523 new cases, down from 746 on Monday.

No new cases were recorded in the Chukotka Autonomous Region. The response center reported 336 COVID-19 fatalities, down from 379 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 89,809.

Total recoveries increased by 9,931 over the given period, down from 10,322 the day before, and reached 3,932,177. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Videos

