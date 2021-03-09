Left Menu

16-year-old accidentally detonates explosive in a Michigan High School

A Michigan high school student on Monday morning (local time) accidentally detonated a homemade explosive device that he brought to school, injuring himself and four of his classmates, the Newaygo Police Department reported.

ANI | Michigan | Updated: 09-03-2021 15:16 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 15:16 IST
16-year-old accidentally detonates explosive in a Michigan High School
Michigan State Police spokesperson Michelle Robinson (Photo credit: Twitter/Michigan State Police). Image Credit: ANI

A Michigan high school student on Monday morning (local time) accidentally detonated a homemade explosive device that he brought to school, injuring himself and four of his classmates, the Newaygo Police Department reported. According to CNN, an explosion took place at Newaygo High School in west-central Michigan at 8:52 a.m. inside the classroom.

"Preliminary investigation determined a 16-year-old student had accidentally detonated a homemade explosive device he brought to school," the Michigan state police said in a tweet. The Police also said the device detonated in the classroom, injuring the 16-year-old and four additional classmates. Emergency Service arrived on the scene after the school administrative body dialed 911. "The school was immediately evacuated and students were transferred to the bus garage," the tweet read.

All Newaygo County schools went into lockdown in compliance with the county's emergency operations plan until authorities determined there were no further threats to students, CNN further stated. Michigan State Police spokesperson Michelle Robinson, told the CNN reporters that their initial investigation said the student had no ill intent and did not intend to detonate the device.

The 16-year-old was rushed to the hospital for moderate to severe injuries, while the four other students were taken to the hospital by their parents for minor injuries. The classroom teacher also went to the hospital, as the explosion involved smoke and there was concern about the chemicals potentially used in the device, Robinson said. The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms were on scene to assist with identifying what kind of material was involved in the explosion and the circumstances contributing, tweeted the state police.

The incident is being investigated by the Newaygo Police Department and the Michigan State Police Hart Post with the full assistance of Newaygo Public School staff. An update of the ongoing investigation will be provided on the same tweet, promised the Michigan State Police. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

No lockdown planned for Paris as severe COVID-19 cases hit 3-month high

France is not planning to put the Paris region into lockdown even though the number of people with COVID-19 in intensive care is at its highest since November, public health director Jerome Salomon said on Tuesday. Medical authorities in th...

Aujas Cybersecurity rolls out "Saksham" - A product to swiftly comply with the RBI Account Aggregators Framework

Mumbai Maharashtra India, March 9 ANINewsVoir Aujas Cybersecurity, one of the leading enterprise security service providers announces a launch of Saksham which enables organizations to quickly and reliably test their API implementation for ...

ICC T20I rankings: Shafali climbs to second spot, Mandhana, Rodrigues remain at 7th and 9th

Indias teenaged batting sensation Shafali Verma moved up a place to second while vice-captain Smriti Mandhana retained the seventh spot in the latest ICC womens T20I rankings, released on Tuesday.With 744 rating points, Verma is behind lead...

Gujarat to rope in private doctors to treat patients in govt hospitals

To cope up with the shortage of health specialists, the Gujarat government will soon bring a policy to rope in private practitioners to treat patients in government hospitals, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said on Tuesday.Patel announce...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021