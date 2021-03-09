Left Menu

Indonesia reports 6,389 newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases

The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 6,389 within one day to 1,392,945, with the death toll adding by 210 to 37,757, the country's health ministry said on Tuesday.

ANI | Jakarta | Updated: 09-03-2021 20:14 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 20:14 IST
Indonesia reports 6,389 newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Jakarta [Indonesia], March 9 (ANI/Xinhua): The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 6,389 within one day to 1,392,945, with the death toll adding by 210 to 37,757, the country's health ministry said on Tuesday.

According to the ministry, 7,496 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 1,210,877.

The virus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mexico to rely mainly on Chinese vaccines

Mexico announced a huge bet on Chinese vaccines Tuesday, without making public any information about their efficacy. Foreign Relations Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said the Mexican government has signed agreements for 12 million doses of the ye...

Russia's Sputnik V could be made in European Union after reported deals

Russias Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 could be produced in western Europe for the first time after a deal to make it in Italy was signed by the RDIF sovereign wealth fund and Swiss-based pharmaceutical company Adienne.The agreement, wh...

No immediate lockdown in Mumbai amid rise in COVID-19 cases: Civic officials

Despite the rise in COVID-19 cases, the situation in Mumbai is under control and there is no immediate need to impose a lockdown in the city, senior civic officials said on Tuesday.Mumbai on Monday recorded 1,008 fresh infections that raise...

US STOCKS-Nasdaq roars back as tech stocks gain ground

U.S. stocks advanced on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq jumping over 3 to recoup its losses in the previous session as U.S. bond yields retreated and investors picked up battered technology stocks.Among the biggest boosts to the SP 500 and the Nas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021