PM Modi, Japanese PM exchange views on regional, global issues

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Suga Yoshihide on Tuesday exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest and concurred that the partnership between the two countries could play a pivotal role in addressing common challenges.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2021 22:26 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 22:26 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Suga Yoshihide on Tuesday exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest and concurred that the partnership between the two countries could play a pivotal role in addressing common challenges. The two leaders, who had a telephonic conversation, emphasized that their engagement with like-minded countries such as Australia and the US in the form of Quad consultations holds value and agreed that these useful discussions must continue.

A PMO release said the two leaders expressed satisfaction at the positive momentum in India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership in the last few years, guided by mutual trust and shared values. Prime Minister Modi noted Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) project as a shining example of the India-Japan bilateral strategic partnership and expressed his commitment to its successful implementation.

The two leaders appreciated that bilateral exchanges were maintained over the last year despite the COVID-19 pandemic. They also welcomed the recent signing of the Memorandum of Cooperation on Specified Skilled Workers (SSW) and looked forward to its early implementation.

"The two leaders further exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest and concurred that the partnership between the two countries could play a pivotal role in addressing common challenges. In this regard, they emphasized that their engagement with like-minded countries such as Australia and the U.S. in the form of Quad consultations holds value and agreed that these useful discussions must continue," the release said. The two leaders noted that the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries would fall in 2022 and agreed that this event be celebrated in a befitting manner.

PM Modi invited the Japanese Prime Minister to visit India at the earliest for the annual bilateral summit. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

