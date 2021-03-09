Left Menu

Jamaica thanks India for sending 50,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines

Jamaica on Tuesday thanked India for sending 50,000 doses of coronavirus vaccines in the fight against the pandemic.

ANI | Kingston | Updated: 09-03-2021 23:35 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 23:35 IST
Jamaica Prime Minister Andrew Holness. Image Credit: ANI

Jamaica on Tuesday thanked India for sending 50,000 doses of coronavirus vaccines in the fight against the pandemic. In a tweet, Jamaica Prime Minister Andrew Holness said, " I am extremely pleased to report that yesterday afternoon, we received our first shipment of 50,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine donated by the Government of India. We express our deep appreciation to the Government and people of India for this very much-needed support."

On Monday, Made-in-India vaccines reached Jamaica under the Vaccine Maitri initiative. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar informed that Made-in-India vaccines have reached Jamaica.

"Caring for our Caribbean friends. Made-in-India vaccines have reached Jamaica," Jaishankar tweeted. Twenty-five nations across the world have already received Made-in-India vaccines and forty-nine more countries will be supplied in the coming days, ranging from Europe, Latin America, and the Caribbean to Africa, South-East Asia, and the Pacific Islands. (ANI)

