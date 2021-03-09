India sends COVID-19 vaccines to Botswana
India has sent COVID-19 vaccines manufactured in the country to Botswana as part of the 'Vaccine Maitri' initiative.ANI | Gaborone | Updated: 09-03-2021 23:41 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 23:41 IST
India has sent COVID-19 vaccines manufactured in the country to Botswana as part of the 'Vaccine Maitri' initiative. The consignment of vaccines reached Gaborone, the capital of Botswana.
"Bonding with Botswana. Made in India vaccines land in Gaborone. VaccineMaitri," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said in a tweet. Twenty-five nations across the world have already received Made in India vaccines and 49 more countries will be supplied in the coming days, ranging from Europe, Latin America, and the Caribbean to Africa, South-East Asia, and the Pacific Islands. (ANI)
