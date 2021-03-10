Left Menu

US, India together stand ready to aid, defend

Advancing India-American ties, both sides have till now conducted several joint exercises, including last month's Yudh Abhyas missions.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 10-03-2021 12:16 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 12:16 IST
US, India together stand ready to aid, defend
Indian and the US soldiers celebrated Basant Panchami festival amid the US-India Yudh Abhyas defence exercises. (Photo credit: Twitter/South Western Command, Indian Army). Image Credit: ANI

Advancing India-American ties, both sides have till now conducted several joint exercises, including last month's Yudh Abhyas missions. According to a report by Share America, from February 8 to 21, soldiers from the world's two largest democracies, the United States and India trained together for missions ranging from counterterrorism operations to humanitarian aid.

The Yudh Abhyas, conducted in Rajasthan, reiterated the two nations' commitment to advance their strategic partnership. During the closing ceremony, Indian Army Major General Michael AJ Fernandez called the exercise "a step further in the continuing journey of a close friendship between our two great nations and world-class armies."

According to an official release by the US Embassy in India, the US Army Pacific-sponsored exercise involved approximately 250 US Army and 250 Indian Army soldiers. During the defence exercises, the Indian and US soldiers celebrated the Basant Panchami festival, practiced yoga and played sports.

"We came here seeking opportunities for interoperability, to train and to learn from the Indian Army," US Army Major General Xavier T. Brunson said while adding, "I think we achieved that." Besides the Yudh Abhyas, the US has participated in Aero India 2021 and Malabar naval exercises.

During the Aero India 2021, a defense exhibition and air show in Bengaluru was held from February 3 to 5, a B-1 bomber crew from South Dakota participated in the exhibition flyover alongside an Indian fighter aircraft, said Share America. Meanwhile, in November last year, India hosted the Malabar naval exercises in the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea. During the exercise, India, Australia, the US and Japan forces trained to maintain free and open navigation in the region's maritime spaces. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

ANALYSIS-Air leasing mega-merger would rebuild ruined Irish empire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

S.Korean hospitals extract extra COVID vaccine doses from vials

In a handful of South Korean hospitals, designated nurses are using specially designed syringes to squeeze extra doses of coronavirus vaccine out of each vial in a bid to stretch the still limited number of vials to cover more people.The pr...

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL TO ADMIT UP TO 75% OF ITS STUDENT INTAKE THROUGH MARCH LSAT EXAM

Today marks an extraordinary moment in the administration of legal education entrance process in India as Professor Dr. C. Raj Kumar, the Founding Vice-Chancellor of O.P. Jindal Global University JGU announced that for the very first time L...

NATO must reduce its military emissions to help climate - Stoltenberg

NATO must cut its military emissions as part of moves to tackle climate change, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said, as he welcomed U.S. climate change envoy John Kerry to Brussels.We agree that climate change makes the world more ...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Spring training roundup Rockies power too much for DiamondbacksThe Colorado Rockies showed their power potential with four early home runs, three off Arizona Diamondbacks starter Luke We...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021