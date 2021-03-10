Cambodian PM, First Lady receive shot of Made-in-India coronavirus vaccine

Left Menu

ANI | Phnom Penh | Updated: 10-03-2021 13:58 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 13:58 IST
Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Hun Sen receiving a shot of Made-in-India coronavirus vaccine. (Photo credit: Twitter/India in Cambodia). Image Credit: ANI

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Hun Sen and the First Lady on Wednesday received a shot of Made-in-India coronavirus vaccine. "PM Hun Sen received a shot of Make-in-India vaccine AstraZeneca along with the 1st lady and other senior officials incl President of Assembly, DPM of Interior, Minister of Health, Minister of Public Transport," said India in Cambodia in a tweet.

On February 6, India had approved the supply of 1,00,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Cambodia. The embassy said the decision is a testament to India's appreciation for Cambodia as an important partner and its concern for the health and prosperity of the people of the country.

The supply was approved in response to Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Hun Sen's request to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for assistance in the supply of COVID-19 vaccines. From January 20 onwards, New Delhi has supplied coronavirus vaccines to several countries including Bhutan, Maldives, Mauritius, Bahrain, Nepal, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Seychelles and Sri Lanka. (ANI)

