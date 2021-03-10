UN Security Council may issue fresh statement over ongoing violence in Myanmar

The Japanese ambassador to the United Nations, Ishikane Kimihiro on Tuesday suggested that the UN Security Council (UNSC) may issue a statement over the ongoing violence in Myanmar, despite China opposing a denunciation of the coup, reported NHK World. Ishikane, speaking at an online seminar hosted by Japanese media, said, "A resolution would be unlikely, but the Security Council is expected to announce its response in a certain form."

On Friday, the Security Council had failed to take concerted action on Myanmar after discussions. Meanwhile, a rift between China and countries such as the US and Britain remains over whether to denounce the coup in the statement. China, which has close ties with Myanmar's military, has been opposing a denunciation.

The countries are said to be seeking a presidential statement. That would serve as a stronger message than the press statement issued on February 4 in which the members expressed deep concern, reported NHK World. Myanmar's security forces have repeatedly fired on demonstrators protesting a military coup, causing dozens of deaths.

The military toppled the Southeast Asian nation's elected government on February 1 and launched a massive crackdown on anti-coup protesters, shutting down the internet and arresting hundreds of people, including the state counselor and the president. The crackdown on protesters has left more than 50 people dead.

