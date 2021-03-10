Left Menu

UN Security Council may issue fresh statement over ongoing violence in Myanmar

The Japanese ambassador to the United Nations, Ishikane Kimihiro on Tuesday suggested that the UN Security Council (UNSC) may issue a statement over the ongoing violence in Myanmar, despite China opposing a denunciation of the coup, reported NHK World.

ANI | New York | Updated: 10-03-2021 14:35 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 14:33 IST
UN Security Council may issue fresh statement over ongoing violence in Myanmar
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Japanese ambassador to the United Nations, Ishikane Kimihiro on Tuesday suggested that the UN Security Council (UNSC) may issue a statement over the ongoing violence in Myanmar, despite China opposing a denunciation of the coup, reported NHK World. Ishikane, speaking at an online seminar hosted by Japanese media, said, "A resolution would be unlikely, but the Security Council is expected to announce its response in a certain form."

On Friday, the Security Council had failed to take concerted action on Myanmar after discussions. Meanwhile, a rift between China and countries such as the US and Britain remains over whether to denounce the coup in the statement. China, which has close ties with Myanmar's military, has been opposing a denunciation.

The countries are said to be seeking a presidential statement. That would serve as a stronger message than the press statement issued on February 4 in which the members expressed deep concern, reported NHK World. Myanmar's security forces have repeatedly fired on demonstrators protesting a military coup, causing dozens of deaths.

The military toppled the Southeast Asian nation's elected government on February 1 and launched a massive crackdown on anti-coup protesters, shutting down the internet and arresting hundreds of people, including the state counselor and the president. The crackdown on protesters has left more than 50 people dead.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

US STOCKS-Nasdaq set to bounce back as tech stocks gain ground

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hawaii declares emergency due to floods, orders evacuations

Hawaii Governor David Ige declared an emergency in the U.S. state after heavy rains brought floods, landslides, and fear of dam failures, and authorities ordered the evacuation of several thousand people from communities threatened by risin...

Tokyo reports 340 new COVID-19 cases

Tokyo Japan, March 10 ANIXinhua Tokyo on Wednesday reported 340 new daily COVID-19 cases, bringing the capitals tally since the outbreak of the pandemic here to 114,201. The Tokyo Metropolitan government and health officials latest figure c...

Selena Gomez retiring from music? Singer wants to give 'real shot at acting'

Singer-songwriter Selena Gomez may be stepping away from the microphone. The singer hinted at a potential retirement from music, saying that she wants to give herself a real shot at acting. As per People magazine, the 28-year-old star opene...

Parliament passes Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill, 2021

Parliament on Wednesday approved a Bill to amend the arbitration law.On Wednesday, the Arbitration and Conciliation Amendment Bill, 2021 was passed through voice vote in the Rajya Sabha. The Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on February 12, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021