Left Menu

At least 2 Afghan Army soldiers wounded in Jalalabad blast

At least two Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers were wounded in a blast in the eastern province of Nangarhar on Wednesday morning, TOLO News reported citing sources.

ANI | Jalalabad | Updated: 10-03-2021 16:38 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 16:38 IST
At least 2 Afghan Army soldiers wounded in Jalalabad blast
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

At least two Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers were wounded in a blast in the eastern province of Nangarhar on Wednesday morning, TOLO News reported citing sources. According to the sources, the incident took place around 9 am (local time) in PD8 of Jalalabad city when the vehicle struck a roadside mine.

No one yet has claimed the responsibility for the attack, including the Taliban. More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

US STOCKS-Nasdaq set to bounce back as tech stocks gain ground

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

"Lukashenko. Goldmine": film alleging Belarusian leader has gilded life gets 3 million views online

A film accusing Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko of spending hundreds of millions of dollars on gilded residences, planes and Rolls-Royce and Maybach cars has gained more than 3 million YouTube views since its release on Monday. Th...

Govt revises downwards 2020-21 sugar output estimate to 30.2 mt

The countrys sugar production is expected to be 30.2 million tonnes in the ongoing 2020-21 marketing year, about 800,000 tonnes lower than the initial estimate, a senior government official said on Wednesday.However, the sugar production is...

Sterling slips versus dollar; EU and UK fall out over vaccine comments

The pound was little changed on Wednesday, slipping below 1.39 and edging up slightly against the euro, as currency markets calmed ahead of inflation data from the United States.The dollar recovered some of its losses from the previous sess...

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

General Electric is combing its aircraft leasing business with Irelands AerCap Holdings in a deal valued at more than USD 30 billion, a big step in what has become a six year endeavor to reshape the one-time global conglomerate. The agreeme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021