At least 2 Afghan Army soldiers wounded in Jalalabad blast

At least two Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers were wounded in a blast in the eastern province of Nangarhar on Wednesday morning, TOLO News reported citing sources. According to the sources, the incident took place around 9 am (local time) in PD8 of Jalalabad city when the vehicle struck a roadside mine.

No one yet has claimed the responsibility for the attack, including the Taliban. More details are awaited. (ANI)

