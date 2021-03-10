Left Menu

Panama President receives Covid-19 vaccination

Panamanian President Laurentino Cortizo said he had received the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine as part of the country's vaccination program.

ANI | Panama City | Updated: 10-03-2021 17:43 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 17:43 IST
Panama President receives Covid-19 vaccination on Wednesday. Image Credit: ANI

Panama City [Panama], March 10 (ANI/Sputnik): Panamanian President Laurentino Cortizo said he had received the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine as part of the country's vaccination program. "I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Belisario Porras School... I am proud of the great team that is hosting the biggest vaccination day in history," the 68-year-old politician wrote on his Twitter page.

Currently Panama residents over 60 are being immunized against COVID-19. Panama currently uses the coronavirus vaccine by Pfizer / BioNTech for vaccination. In February, the Russian Embassy in the Central American country told Sputnik that Panama also intended to purchase Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and that the country's Ministry of Health was holding talks about that.

Overall, 345,236 cases of COVID-19, including 5,934 fatal cases, have been reported in the Central American country with a population of 4.2 million. (ANI/Sputnik)

