Left Menu

US COVID-19 cases surpass 29 million mark

The United States continues to remain the worst-hit nation across the world due to the COVID-19 pandemic as cumulative cases in the country surpassed the 29-million mark on Wednesday (local time).

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 10-03-2021 20:04 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 20:04 IST
US COVID-19 cases surpass 29 million mark
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The United States continues to remain the worst-hit nation across the world due to the COVID-19 pandemic as cumulative cases in the country surpassed the 29-million mark on Wednesday (local time). According to Johns Hopkins University, as many as 29,096,450 people have detected positive for the COVID-19. The death toll in the country stands at 527,705.

On Saturday (local time), US President Joe Biden announced that the USD 1,400 coronavirus stimulus cheques will be distributed from March onwards. This is the first round of stimulus checks that will be given out under Biden. Former President Donald Trump passed two stimulus checks last year, one for USD 1,200 and another for USD 600.

According to The Hill, the payments come after the US Senate passed the nearly USD 1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill Saturday in a 50-49 partisan vote. The bill was debated for weeks among Senators, with provisions such as an increase to a USD 15 minimum wage being taken out in order to get the bill through. "Through this plan, checks will be distributed starting this month, to the American people who so desperately need the help, many of whom are lying in bed at night, staring at the ceiling, wondering, 'Will I lose my job, if I haven't already? Will I lose my insurance? Will I lose my home?'," the President said after the upper chamber passed the bill. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

Israel, Cyprus agree framework for settling offshore gas dispute

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Armenia government says top general dismissed, army issues defiant statement

Armenias government said the dismissal of a top army general at the centre of a political crisis went into effect on Wednesday, almost two weeks after Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan fired him and accused the military of a coup attempt.The a...

'Proud to be your son': Rajkummar Rao remembers mother on her death anniversary

Bollywood star Rajkummar Rao on Wednesday penned a sentimental tribute on the fifth death anniversary of his mother. The Stree actor shared a throwback picture on Instagram that features his childhood picture with his mother. Alongside the ...

Rs 334 crore worth of projects being implemented to develop Dharamshala as smart city: Minister

Himachal Pradesh Forest Minister Rakesh Pathania on Wednesday said that projects worth Rs 334 crore are being implemented to develop Dharamshala as a smart city. In addition, plans are being prepared for projects worth Rs 296 crore, he said...

WTT Star Contender: Sharath Kamal loses in pre-quarters, Indian challenge ends

Paddler Achanta Sharath Kamals impressive run at the World Table Tennis WTT Star Contender came to an end after he suffered a 9-11, 8-11, 6-11 defeat at the hands of World No. 12 Dimitrij Ovtcharov in the mens singles pre-quarterfinal match...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021