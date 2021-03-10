Left Menu

PM Modi, Saudi Crown Prince review regional, international developments

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephonic conversation with Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman on Wednesday during which he expressed his desire to further expand trade and investment between the two countries and highlighted the opportunities that the Indian economy offers to Saudi investors.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2021 22:07 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 22:06 IST
PM Modi, Saudi Crown Prince review regional, international developments
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman. File photo. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephonic conversation with Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman on Wednesday during which he expressed his desire to further expand trade and investment between the two countries and highlighted the opportunities that the Indian economy offers to Saudi investors. A PMO release said the two leaders reviewed the functioning of the bilateral Strategic Partnership Council established in 2019 and expressed satisfaction about the steady growth in the India-Saudi partnership.

"Prime Minister Modi expressed his desire to further expand trade and investment between the two countries and highlighted the opportunities that the Indian economy offers to Saudi investors," the release said. It said the two leaders also reviewed regional and international developments of mutual interest.

"The leaders agreed to continue supporting each other's efforts against the COVID-19 pandemic, in the spirit of the special friendship and people-to-people links between India and Saudi Arabia," the release said. The Prime Minister reiterated his invitation to the Crown Prince to visit India at an early date. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

Israel, Cyprus agree framework for settling offshore gas dispute

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

South Africa's $2.5 billion Lesotho water project delayed to 2027

South Africas long-delayed 37 billion rand 2.46 billion Lesotho Highlands Water Project LHWP - facing funding pressures, COVID-19 delays and protests in the tiny mountain kingdom - will begin water delivery in 2027. Responding to questions ...

Polls: Kerala Congress (M) announces candidates for 12 seats

Kottayam Kerala Mar 10 PTI The Kerala Congress M, a new ally of the ruling CPIM-led LDF, on Wednesday announced candidates who would contest the April 6 Assembly polls from 12 seats.Party chairman Jose K Mani, however, has not announced the...

Yellen signals intention to deepen cooperation with Indonesia - Treasury

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen conveyed her intention to deepen regional and multilateral cooperation with Indonesia during a call with the countrys finance minister earlier this week, the U.S. Treasury Department said.In her call wit...

Kuwait reports 1,333 new COVID-19 cases, 204,388 in total

Kuwait City Kuwait, March 10 ANIXinhua Kuwait reported on Wednesday 1,333 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 204,388. The Kuwaiti Health Ministry also announced three more deaths, taking ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021