Kuwait reports 1,333 new COVID-19 cases, 204,388 in total

Kuwait City [Kuwait], March 10 (ANI/Xinhua): Kuwait reported on Wednesday 1,333 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 204,388. The Kuwaiti Health Ministry also announced three more deaths, taking the death toll to 1,144. The tally of recoveries nationwide rose by 988 to 189,155, while 14,089 coronavirus-related patients are receiving treatment.

Abdullah Al-Bader, assistant undersecretary for medicine affairs in the ministry, said on Wednesday that a new batch of coronavirus vaccines will arrive on March 14. He called on citizens and residents to register on the vaccination platform while taking all preventive measures and maintaining social distancing.

Kuwait has imposed a partial curfew, starting on March 7 from 5 p.m. local time (1400 GMT) to 5 a.m. until April 8, as part of its efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19. During the curfew time, all commercial activities will be suspended, people are allowed to go to mosques on foot and pharmacies, shops to buy medical supplies, and cooperative societies and markets are permitted to practice their activities only through delivery service. (ANI/Xinhua)

