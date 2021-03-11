Left Menu

India calls for enhanced security, safety of UN peacekeepers

India on Wednesday called for the strengthening of security and safety of UN peacekeepers and for bringing perpetrators to justice.

ANI | New York | Updated: 11-03-2021 09:01 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 09:01 IST
India calls for enhanced security, safety of UN peacekeepers
Ambassador TS Tirumurti Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

India on Wednesday called for the strengthening of security and safety of UN peacekeepers and for bringing perpetrators to justice. During the informal meet of the Security Council on peacemaking, ambassador TS Tirumurti Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations said that India also called for enhancing the use of technology for safety.

"At informal #UNSC meet on @UNPeacekeeping, I called to: Strengthen further safety & security of peacekeepers; Bring perpetrators of heinous crime against them to justice; Enhance use of technology for safety," Tirumurti wrote in a tweet. In January, three United Nations peacekeepers were killed and six wounded in central Mali after a convoy struck an explosive device and came under fire.

India is one of the largest troop-contributing countries to the UN peacekeeping force. India's envoy to the UN also recalled India's gift of 200,000 vaccine doses for UN peacekeepers.

In February, the United Nations thanked India for offering 200,000 COVID vaccine doses for UN Peacekeepers and appreciated its efforts to strengthen COVAX Facility for ensuring equitable access to vaccines for all. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. selects compensation expert Feinberg to oversee Boeing 737 MAX victim fund

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ten years on, Japan mourns victims of earthquake and Fukushima disaster

With a moment of silence, prayers and anti-nuclear protests, Japan on Thursday mourned about 20,000 victims of the massive earthquake and tsunami that struck Japan 10 years ago, destroying towns and triggering nuclear meltdowns in Fukushima...

Ind vs Eng: Hoping for turning pitches in T20I series, says Morgan

England limited-overs skipper Eoin Morgan has said that he is hoping to see turning pitches for the upcoming five-match T20I series against India. India and England would be locking in five T20Is, beginning Friday at the Narendra Modi Stadi...

Soccer-Arteta confident Arsenal project is moving in right direction

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said his long-term project at the north London club will explode into life once football returns to normality after the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic recedes. The Spaniard led Arsenal to the FA Cup last season...

India lauds efforts of Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe for countering terrorism

India on Wednesday local time lauded the efforts of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe OSCE for countering terrorism and stressed that it will continue to fight against other new and emerging threats. Speaking during a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021