Left Menu

Chinese vaccine CoronaVac might prove ineffective against Brazil's P1 COVID-19 variant: Study

Amid an aggressive spread of the new COVID-19 strain from the Amazon in Brazil, a recent preliminary study has provided evidence that China's CoronaVac, the country's principal vaccine, might prove ineffective against the coronavirus variant.

ANI | Sao Paulo | Updated: 11-03-2021 17:08 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 17:08 IST
Chinese vaccine CoronaVac might prove ineffective against Brazil's P1 COVID-19 variant: Study
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Amid an aggressive spread of the new COVID-19 strain from the Amazon in Brazil, a recent preliminary study has provided evidence that China's CoronaVac, the country's principal vaccine, might prove ineffective against the coronavirus variant. According to the Wall Street Journal (WSJ), the small-scale study comes as doctors have warned of a 'humanitarian catastrophe' in Brazil over the coming weeks, with rising deaths and infections overwhelming the hospitals in the country.

The study, which is yet to be peer-reviewed, was designed to test how antibodies created either by vaccination or by previous infections from other versions of COVID-19 respond when faced with the new strain. Plasma collected from eight people vaccinated five months ago with CoronaVac 'failed to efficiently neutralise' the Amazonian variant of the virus, called P1, according to the study conducted by researchers from Brazil, the UK and the US. While the sample of the study was small and requires further testing, the fact that all eight samples produced the same result is a 'notable phenomenon', opined William de Souza of the University of Sao Paulo in Ribeirao Preto.

De Souza also suggested that the Chinese vaccine is less capable of thwarting P1 infections than versions of the virus previously found in Brazil. Sinovac, the Chinese company that produces CoronaVac, did not respond to requests for comment, reported WSJ.

Despite having an efficacy rate of around 50 per cent, one of the lowest rates for any existing COVID-19 vaccine, the country has largely relied on CoronaVac since kicking off its immunisation campaign in January, as it accounts for over 70 per cent of vaccine shots in Brazil. Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro, a fierce critic of China, had earlier told his supporters that CoronaVac could cause them to die or suffer disabilities. He has instead rooted for hydroxychloroquine and recently the use of an experimental nasal spray to treat COVID-19 patients.

Bolsonaro's administration has been widely criticised for the country's surging death toll, highlighting that he had also encouraged people to break COVID rules and had rallied against face masks. Meanwhile, the P1 strain of the virus is spreading rapidly across Brazil and over 20 other countries, leading to concerns on how well existing COVID-19 vaccines will work against the variant and many other such strains emerging in Brazil.

While other countries have put the worst of the pandemic behind them, public-health specialists are saying that Brazil is facing its darkest days yet, with its daily death toll expected to surpass that of the US and reach a new peak in the coming weeks, WSJ reported. The P1 variant, which first emerged in the Amazonian city of Manaus late last year, is 1.4 to 2.2 times as contagious as versions of the virus previously found in Brazil, and 25 to 61 per cent more capable of reinfecting people, according to a recent study.

Amid the rapid surge of the virus, some hospitals have run out of ICU beds, while some others are operating at near full capacity. Oxygen shortages in hospitals have also led to scores of patients suffocating to death in the Amazon. Some prosecutors even found that intubated patients in the region were tied to their beds following a shortage of sedatives. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Science News Roundup: Russia, China sign memorandum on lunar research station

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Russia, China sign memorandum on lunar research stationRussia and China signed a memorandum of understanding on Tuesday to set up an international lunar research station, Russias Roscosm...

Apple starts assembly of iPhone 12 in India

Apple Inc is commencing assembly of its iPhone 12 model in India, a move that is expected to help the US tech giant further consolidate its position in the country.Apple has partnered with third-party manufacturers like Foxconn and Wistron ...

Jordan says crown prince cancelled visit to Jerusalem al Aqsa mosque to prevent Israel pressures

Jordan said on Thursday the kingdoms crown prince cancelled a visit to Jerusalems al Aqsa mosque to prevent Israel from undermining his first such trip to the citys holy sites.Foreign Minister Ayman al Safadi confirmed the planned visit, wh...

Former LGBT+ adviser urges UK minister to 'consider position' over conversion therapy ban

Britains equalities minister, Kemi Badenoch, should consider her position, a former member of the governments LGBT Advisory Panel said on Thursday after she and two others quit the body over delays in banning so-called conversion therapy. T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021