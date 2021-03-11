Left Menu

Reconstruction work of dharmashala at Budhanilkantha begins in Kathmandu with Indian assistance

The reconstruction work of a dharmashala at Budhanilkantha began with Indian assistance in Kathmandu on Thursday, according to the Embassy of India in Nepal.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 11-03-2021 22:39 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 22:39 IST
Reconstruction work of dharmashala at Budhanilkantha begins in Kathmandu with Indian assistance
Reconstruction work of Dharmashala begins in Kathmandu . Image Credit: ANI

The reconstruction work of a dharmashala at Budhanilkantha began with Indian assistance in Kathmandu on Thursday, according to the Embassy of India in Nepal. Deputy Chief of the Embassy of India to Nepal Namgya C Khampa and Sushil Gyawali, Chief Executive Officer of National Reconstruction Authority of Government of Nepal jointly laid the foundation stone for the reconstruction of dharmashala at Budhanilkantha Temple, Kathmandu.

Reconstruction of the dharmashala at Budhanilkantha is third of the 28 cultural heritage conservation and restoration projects being undertaken with a reconstruction of Nepali Rs 5800 million committed by the Indian government for the cultural heritage sector. All the 28 sites were identified by the Nepal government and both India and Nepal signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in this regard in August 2017, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated.

The Central Level Project Implementation Unit (Building) of the National Reconstruction Authority (NRA) is the implementing agency. The dharmashala at Budhanilkantha is expected to facilitate the visit of pilgrims and tourists visiting this sacred temple. "It is India's endeavour, our common endeavour with Nepal to restore, to preserve and protect Nepal's rich cultural heritage for future generations," said Khampa.

"The cultural, social, religious links between India and Nepal are as old as time itself and we see it not only as duty and responsibility but also as our immense privilege to be able to contribute in the celebration, protection, and preservation of these cultural links which we share and these monuments and temples that are a testament to our rich civilization and cultural traditions that both countries and both people hold dearly," Khampa added. The event was attended by Swami Nigamananda, Mathadhish of Temple, Laxman Khadka, Chairman, Budhanilkantha Management Committee and others.

India has been working with Nepal for the restoration of cultural heritage projects in past too. We have long cultural similarities, cultural heritage to preserve for the future generation, the MEA said. Earlier in November 2019, the Mathadhish building for Budhaneelkantha temple built under India's development cooperation scheme at a total cost of Nepali Rs 22 million. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rahul condoles death of Brahma Kumaris' chief admin Dadi Hriday Mohini

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday condoled the demise of Brahma Kumaris chief administrator Dadi Hriday Mohini and said she will be remembered for her role in inspiring spiritual awakening.Mohini died at a private hospital in Mumbai ...

COVID situation in Paris region especially worrying - minister

French Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Thursday the COVID-19 situation in the greater Paris region was especially worrying, with a high number of people in intensive care units ICUs for the disease.During a weekly briefing, Veran said...

Mahashivratri: Adityanath offers prayers at Bharohia Shiv temple in Gorakhpur

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday offered prayers at the Shiv temple in Bharohia of Gorakhpur district on the occasion of Mahashivratri. Endless greetings to all the devotees and people on the festival of Mahashivarat...

First Quad summit to focus on coronavirus vaccine supply in Indo-Pacific region

In their first summit under the Quad framework on Friday, leaders of India, the US, Japan and Australia will deliberate on expanding cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region and focus on a coronavirus vaccine initiative to effectively deal wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021