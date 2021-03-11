Left Menu

Devotees throng Pashupatinath Temple on Mahashivratri

Hundreds of devotees on Thursday thronged the Pashupatinath Temple on the occasion of Mahashivratri despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 11-03-2021 22:59 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 22:55 IST
Devotees throng Pashupatinath Temple on Mahashivratri
Pashupatinath Temple in Nepal. Image Credit: ANI

Hundreds of devotees on Thursday thronged the Pashupatinath Temple on the occasion of Mahashivratri despite the COVID-19 pandemic. "In order to devote to Shiva-Shakti Sworupa (a combined form of Lord Shiva and Goddess Shakti) Pashupatinath, I visit this temple at least once a year. I pray for their blessings and worship them which always has been driving me up to here for many years," Shova Ojha, one of the devotees who came from Biratnagar to Kathmandu to worship Lord Shiva, told ANI.

"Without coming here and worshipping Lord Shiva, I couldn't get peace of mind, so I came here early morning carrying sacred water and offered it to Lord Shiva, now I will go home and have some food. I even didn't feel like drinking a drop of water without visiting the temple," Manamaya Bimali, another devotee said. Mahashivratri, also known as the 'Great night of Lord Shiva,' is a Hindu festival observed by devotees across the world.

It is celebrated on the 14th day of the dark fortnight of the Magha month, as per the Hindu lunar calendar, and marks the night of the marriage of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

