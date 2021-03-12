Gopal Baglay visits Nallur Temple to offer prayers

Left Menu

Indian High Commission to Sri Lanka Gopal Baglay visited Nallur Temple in Jaffna on Friday in the Island Nation to pay his respect.

ANI | Colombo | Updated: 12-03-2021 14:57 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 14:57 IST
Gopal Baglay visits the Nallur Temple in Jaffna on Friday . Image Credit: ANI

Indian High Commission to Sri Lanka Gopal Baglay visited Nallur Temple in Jaffna on Friday in the Island Nation to pay his respect. "High Commissioner prayed at the famous Nallur Temple, a most revered symbol of India Sri Lanka people-to-people ties through religion, language, literature, languages, culture, and customs," the Indian Embassy in Sri Lanka said in an official tweet.

Baglay was seen offering his prayers inside the temple in presence of other holy priests (sadhus) today morning in Jaffna, Nallur Temple. He also made a visit to Ram Setu and Thiruketeeswaram Temple in the Northern Province of the Nation on Thursday on the occasion of Mahashivratri. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

