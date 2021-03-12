Left Menu

Quad to expand India's manufacturing of COVID-19 vaccines, aims to create billion vaccines by 2022

The United States, along with other "like-minded" democracies, is set to announce a 'historic agreement' to expand COVID-19 vaccine production capacity, which will look at expanding the supply of coronavirus vaccines coming out of India, a senior administration official told reporters, just hours before the first of its kind the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) scheduled to take place on Friday.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 12-03-2021 15:37 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 15:37 IST
Quad to expand India's manufacturing of COVID-19 vaccines, aims to create billion vaccines by 2022
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

By Reena Bhardwaj The United States, along with other "like-minded" democracies, is set to announce a 'historic agreement' to expand COVID-19 vaccine production capacity, which will look at expanding the supply of coronavirus vaccines coming out of India, a senior administration official told reporters, just hours before the first of its kind the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) scheduled to take place on Friday.

On Friday morning (local time) US President Joe Biden will virtually take part in a 90-minute long meeting of leaders of the "Indo-Pacific Quad" grouping - which includes the US, India, Japan and Australia. "The focus of this deliverable is really expanding access to safe and effective vaccines by building the manufacturing capacity and focusing on companies in places like India that are already able to produce and export safe and effective vaccines," the official asserted.

"The United States is working closely with India and Japan and have put together complex financing vehicles that will allow for a very substantial frankly dramatic increase in the capacity to create vaccines, up to a billion by 2022," the official further said. Some of the additional vaccine capacity created in India would be used in vaccination efforts in Southeast Asian countries, the official told reporters.

"We're also going to establish tomorrow, a senior-level quad vaccine experts group and this is part of the building habits of cooperation that is one of the key focus of the Quad," the senior administration official informed reporters. The Quad leaders are also likely to announce financing agreements to boost India's manufacturing of coronavirus vaccines, part of what some see as a Quad response to Beijing's efforts to score diplomatic points by offering Made-in-China vaccines to the developing world.

Meanwhile, as a part of its vaccine diplomacy, New Delhi is providing Indian-made Covishield vaccines to other nations through the 'Vaccine Maitri' initiative. India, a world pharmacy, is at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19. It has so far supplied 476.26 lakh doses of coronavirus vaccine globally. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

Shell says Nigeria Delta oil spill dropped by 40% in 2020

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

DMK names candidates for 173 seats; to fight rival AIADMK in over 100 seats in TN assembly election

DMK president M K Stalin will seek a third term from his Kolathur constituency here for the April 6 Assembly elections while son Udhayanidhi will make his electoral debut this time, as the opposition party is pitted in a direct fight with a...

Guj Cong chief, party workers detained for protest march bid

Around 45 Gujarat Congress workers along with the partys state unit chief Amit Chavda were detained here on Friday for trying to take out a foot march without permission against the new farm laws, police said.Congress leaders had planned to...

IOM and UNHCR saddened by loss of life in Central Mediterranean tragedy

The International Organization for Migration IOM and UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, are deeply saddened by the latest loss of life in the Central Mediterranean, after two boats capsized off Tunisias shores on Tuesday, 9 March.At least 39 peo...

Myanmar court extends detention of AP journalist

A court in Myanmar on Friday extended the pre-trial detention period for an Associated Press journalist arrested while covering demonstrations against the militarys seizure of power last month. He is facing a charge that could send him to p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021