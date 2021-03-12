Left Menu

Chinese technology stocks witness bigger drop than US peers

China's technology stocks have fallen harder than its US peers, as an index of the largest technology stocks listed in Hong Kong showed a drop of 26 per cent in less than three weeks, reflecting how a sudden turn in the market has resulted into significant losses for investors who piled into popular stocks earlier this year.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 12-03-2021 18:22 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 18:22 IST
Chinese technology stocks witness bigger drop than US peers
The Hang Seng Tech Index (Credit: Reuters Pictures). Image Credit: ANI

China's technology stocks have fallen harder than its US peers, as an index of the largest technology stocks listed in Hong Kong showed a drop of 26 per cent in less than three weeks, reflecting how a sudden turn in the market has resulted into significant losses for investors who piled into popular stocks earlier this year. The Hang Seng Tech Index -- which tracks 30 companies including Chinese internet giants Tencent Holdings Ltd, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp -- closed on Tuesday at its lowest level in 2021 and has slipped into the bear-market territory (drop of at least 20 per cent), reported the Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

In comparison to this, the Nasdaq Composite had closed on Monday 10.5 per cent lower than the index's high on February 12. Money managers say that China's big technology has taken a bigger hit from the investment shift from technology to banking, energy and other less volatile stocks due to an unexpected rise in Treasury bond yields, because a flood of money from investors in mainland China had pushed up their stock prices and valuations sharply.

Nicholas Yeo, who oversees China equities at Aberdeen Standard Investments, Hong Kong, said that Chinese stocks are vulnerable to big swings because they were among the main beneficiaries of excess liquidity in the markets due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Meituan, a Beijing-based company that runs a popular shopping, food delivery and bookings app, has been one of the big casualties of the recent selloff, which has cut off its value by a third since February 17, reported WSJ. Several individual investors also suffered losses in the swift selloff.

Huang Xiaohu, a 35-year-old technology entrepreneur, had earlier profited from the string trading debut from the strong trading debut of Kuaishou Technology, an operator of a popular short app in China. After the fall of shares, he is now sitting on paper losses of more than USD 10,000. "I don't want to talk about stocks anymore. My heart is broken," said Huang, who also holds the Hong Kong listed shares of Alibaba, with a paper loss of over 20 per cent, reported WSJ. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

Shell says Nigeria Delta oil spill dropped by 40% in 2020

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-Farrell makes three changes for Ireland's Six Nations clash with Scotland

Andy Farrell has made three changes to the Ireland squad for Sundays Six Nations clash against Scotland while experienced scrumhalf Conor Murray starts on the bench following his return from injury, Irish Rugby said on Friday. Keith Earls r...

Poll panel should make public video of Mamata Banerjee's March 10 rally in Nandigram: BJP general secy Bhupender Yadav.

Poll panel should make public video of Mamata Banerjees March 10 rally in Nandigram BJP general secy Bhupender Yadav....

Ind vs Eng, 1st T20I: Visitors opt to field, Rohit rested for 'first couple of games' (Toss)

England won the toss and opted to field first against India in the opening T20I of the five-match series here at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday. In a surprise move, India skipper Virat Kohli announced that Rohit Sharma will be resting ...

President to visit Uttar Pradesh from March 13-15

President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Uttar Pradesh from March 13 to 15, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement on Friday. The president will reach Varanasi on Saturday afternoon, it said. On March 14, the president will visit Chapki in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021