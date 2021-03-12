Left Menu

Over half of Canadians view China as biggest security threat: Poll

Over half of Canadians view China as the single biggest security threat facing the nation, with a majority believing that a global war of attrition involving Beijing is already well underway, according to a new poll.

ANI | Ottawa | Updated: 12-03-2021 18:42 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 18:42 IST
Over half of Canadians view China as biggest security threat: Poll
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Over half of Canadians view China as the single biggest security threat facing the nation, with a majority believing that a global war of attrition involving Beijing is already well underway, according to a new poll. In a new survey by Maru Public Opinion, 52 per cent of respondents viewed China as the highest security threat facing Canada, followed by Russia (42 per cent) North Korea (39 per cent) and Iran (33 per cent), reported National Post.

Furthermore, 55 per cent of respondents said that a global war is already happening in the form of "death by a thousand cuts," in which some countries use "ongoing activities to destabilize, disrupt and undermine" the sovereignty and political institutions of their adversaries. This comes amid strained relations between Beijing and Ottawa, with China's detainment of two high profile Canadians - Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig. Concerns have also risen over security risks should Chinese telecom giant Huawei Technologies be allowed to build Canada's next-generation mobile networks.

John Wright, executive vice-president of Maru Public Opinion, said the results could point to a hardening view among the Canadian public toward China amid increasing tensions between both sides. "The public, without the benefit of defence strategy and policy to review, have come to a conclusion themselves... And this is based on what they've seen, read, heard, or personally experienced. So no matter what governments do, no matter what diplomatic envoys convey, the public has reached a full decision that China is a significant risk to Canada's security," he said.

Wright further said that the respondents of the survey were likely informed by the general "accumulation of attacks" carried out by China and other countries in recent years, especially regarding cyber security, National Post reported. Observers also say that the results of the survey show a growing eagerness to take a more aggressive stance towards China, even if the public hasn't fully considered the economic or political fallout that could befall Canada if that happens.

Meanwhile, conservative opposition leader Erin O'Toole has said he would take a tougher stance on China, including the use of sanctions on some Chinese officials. In the past, China has attacked Canada on the cyber front, most notably the 2011 hack of the Finance Department, Treasury Board, and Defence Research and Development Canada, which effectively forced the temporary shutdown of government servers, according to National Post.

Charles Burton, a senior fellow at the Ottawa-based Macdonald-Laurier Institute, said the Canadian public has become more acutely aware of cyber security threats as Huawei proposes to build a sizeable chunk of Canada's next-generation mobile networks. He also said that threats of Chinese cyber threats have arisen particularly in the area of industrial espionage, including concerns that the People's Liberation Army could be supplying sensitive data to Chinese firms as a way to boost their competitive advantage. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

Shell says Nigeria Delta oil spill dropped by 40% in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PTI candidate Sanjrani elected as Pak Senate chairman for second term

Pakistan government-backed candidate Sadiq Sanjrani on Friday won another term as chairman of the Senate, in a relief to Prime Minister Imran Khan who suffered a humiliating defeat last week when his nominee lost in a keenly-fought election...

Indo-Pacific will shape destiny of world in 21st century: Australian PM Scott Morrison at Quad

During the first Quadrilateral Security Dialogue Quad on Friday, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that the Indo-Pacific will shape the destiny of the world in the 21st century. Speaking at the first-ever Quad meet today, Morris...

Little need for measures to boost consumption - Irish finance minister

Irish consumers will not need government incentives to spend record levels of savings once the economy reopens, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe told Reuters on Friday, as he hopes for signs of a rebound in economic growth in the third quar...

Czech manufacturers bank on COVID tests to avoid a nationwide shutdown of industry

Czech manufacturing firms, a key part of European supply chains for the automotive and other industries, are banking on government-ordered mandatory coronavirus testing to avoid nationwide closures during a spike in infections. Manufacturin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021