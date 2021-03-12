Left Menu

India, China agree to convene Senior Commanders meeting soon to discuss complete disengagement

During the 21st meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) on Friday, both sides agreed to convene the 11th round of the Senior Commanders meeting at an early date so that the two sides could work towards complete disengagement from the remaining friction areas.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2021 19:44 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 19:44 IST
During the 21st meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) on Friday, both sides agreed to convene the 11th round of the Senior Commanders meeting at an early date so that the two sides could work towards complete disengagement from the remaining friction areas. According to a Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) statement, both sides agreed that the completion of the disengagement in the North and South Bank of the Pangong Lake provided a good basis for the two sides to work towards early resolution of these remaining issues.

The countries reviewed the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Western Sector and had in-depth discussions on the remaining issues along the LAC in the Western Sector. They also agreed that the agreement reached between the two Foreign Ministers in Moscow in September last year as also their recent phone conversation last month, should continue to guide the work of the two sides. According to MEA, the two sides should continue their dialogue to reach a mutually acceptable solution for complete disengagement from all friction points at the earliest. This would enable two sides to look at broader de-escalation of troops in the area and work towards the restoration of peace and tranquillity in the border areas.

They also agreed that in the interim the two sides should continue to maintain stability at ground level and prevent any untoward incident. India and China also agreed to maintain close communication and dialogue through both the diplomatic and military channels. (ANI)

