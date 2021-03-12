Left Menu

Quad an important pillar of stability in Indo-Pacific region: PM Modi

Noting that Quadrilateral Security Dialogue has come of age, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that Quad countries will work together closer than ever before for promoting "a secure, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific" and Quad will now remain an important pillar of stability in the region.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2021 19:54 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 19:53 IST
Quad an important pillar of stability in Indo-Pacific region: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Image Credit: ANI

Noting that Quadrilateral Security Dialogue has come of age, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that Quad countries will work together closer than ever before for promoting "a secure, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific" and Quad will now remain an important pillar of stability in the region. Addressing the first summit meeting of Quad countries being held virtually, PM Modi said the agenda of the meeting makes it a force for global good.

He said Quad countries are united by democratic values and commitment to a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific. "I thank President Biden for this initiative. We are united by democratic values and our commitment to a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific. Our agenda today - covering areas like vaccines, climate change and emerging technologies - makes the Quad a force for global good," he said.

"I see this positive vision as an extension of India's ancient philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, which regards the world as one family. We will work together, closer than ever before for advancing our shared values and promoting a secure, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific. Today's meeting shows that Quad has come of age. It will now remain an important pillar of stability in the region," he added. Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) includes India, Japan, Australia and the United States of America. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

Shell says Nigeria Delta oil spill dropped by 40% in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ind vs Eng: Pant reverse-flicks Archer for six, Pietersen terms it as 'greatest' shot ever played

Wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant surprised everyone when he reverse-flicked pacer Jofra Archer for a six after India were two down within the first four overs in the opening T20I against England on Friday. In the fourth over, Pant played ...

Indo-Pacific will shape destiny of world in 21st century: Australian PM Scott Morrison at Quad

During the first Quadrilateral Security Dialogue Quad on Friday, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that the Indo-Pacific will shape the destiny of the world in the 21st century. Speaking at the first-ever Quad meet today, Morris...

PTI candidate Sanjrani elected as Pak Senate chairman for second term

Pakistan government-backed candidate Sadiq Sanjrani on Friday won another term as chairman of the Senate, in a relief to Prime Minister Imran Khan who suffered a humiliating defeat last week when his nominee lost in a keenly-fought election...

Little need for measures to boost consumption - Irish finance minister

Irish consumers will not need government incentives to spend record levels of savings once the economy reopens, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe told Reuters on Friday, as he hopes for signs of a rebound in economic growth in the third quar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021