Quad an important pillar of stability in Indo-Pacific region: PM Modi

Noting that Quadrilateral Security Dialogue has come of age, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that Quad countries will work together closer than ever before for promoting "a secure, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific" and Quad will now remain an important pillar of stability in the region. Addressing the first summit meeting of Quad countries being held virtually, PM Modi said the agenda of the meeting makes it a force for global good.

He said Quad countries are united by democratic values and commitment to a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific. "I thank President Biden for this initiative. We are united by democratic values and our commitment to a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific. Our agenda today - covering areas like vaccines, climate change and emerging technologies - makes the Quad a force for global good," he said.

"I see this positive vision as an extension of India's ancient philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, which regards the world as one family. We will work together, closer than ever before for advancing our shared values and promoting a secure, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific. Today's meeting shows that Quad has come of age. It will now remain an important pillar of stability in the region," he added. Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) includes India, Japan, Australia and the United States of America. (ANI)

