Left Menu

Quad leaders discuss restoration of democracy in Myanmar: Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Friday said the issue of the conflict-ridden situation in Myanmar came up during the first Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad), with leaders agreeing that it was important to work towards the restoration of democracy in the country.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2021 23:22 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 23:22 IST
Quad leaders discuss restoration of democracy in Myanmar: Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla
Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla speaking at a special briefing of Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).. Image Credit: ANI

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Friday said the issue of the conflict-ridden situation in Myanmar came up during the first Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad), with leaders agreeing that it was important to work towards the restoration of democracy in the country. Addressing a special press briefing of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Shringla said: "The Myanmar issue did come up in the discussions under the regional issues' agenda. Quad leaders felt that given the strong democratic credentials of each of the Quad members it was important to work towards the restoration of democracy in the country.

"The Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) highlighted that as a neighbour and friend of Myanmar's, India attaches great value to democracy, peace and stability in that country. He advocated a constructive approach that would take into account the needs and aspirations of the people of Myanmar. It was a discussion that took into account the current situation, took into account the fact that democracy was important for all our countries and the restoration of democracy was an important objective," he added. The Foreign Secretary stressed that it was important for the countries to work in a manner that was as constructive as possible in order to restore democratic rule in Myanmar.

The military toppled the Southeast Asian nation's elected government on February 1 and launched a massive crackdown on anti-coup protesters, shutting down the internet and arresting hundreds of people, including the state counsellor and the president. The crackdown on protesters has left more than 50 people dead. He also informed that some of the Quad members talked about working collaboratively with other countries, with Europe coming up as a country that was taking interest in the Indo-Pacific.

The Quad is a strategic forum comprising India, Japan, Australia and the United States of America, will hold its first-ever head of states meet virtually on Friday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Investor wealth tumbles Rs 1.37 lakh cr

Microsoft says ransom-seeking hackers taking advantage of server flaws

Former PM Letta says ready to head Italy's troubled PD party

Pfizer, Moderna vaccines may greatly reduce risk of asymptomatic COVID-19 infection, study says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

It's great to see you: US President Biden to Modi at Quad summit

Its great to see you, this is how US President Joe Biden greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the first summit of the Quad or Quadrilateral coalition on Friday.Besides Modi and Biden, the virtual summit of the Quad was attended by Austra...

Mayors of Delhi MCs hit out at AAP govt over budgetary allocation

Mayors of the BJP-led municipal corporations on Friday alleged that the Delhi government in its budget has reduced allocation to the local bodies as it wants to paralyse the three civic bodies. The charge was made in a joint press conferenc...

Five Chinese companies pose threat to U.S. national security - FCC

The Federal Communications Commission FCC on Friday designated five Chinese companies as posing a threat to national security under a 2019 law aimed at protecting U.S. communications networks. The FCC said the companies included Huawei Tech...

Brazil federal prosecutor appeals decision to annul Lula's convictions

The office of Brazils prosecutor general on Friday appealed a Supreme Court judges ruling earlier this week that annulled the criminal convictions of former leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.If successful, the appeal could close t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021