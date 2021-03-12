Left Menu

US COVID-19 vaccines to be manufactured in India

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Friday confirmed that US COVID-19 vaccines will be manufactured in India, adding that they would be financed by the US and Japan with logistical support from Australia.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2021 23:31 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 23:31 IST
US COVID-19 vaccines to be manufactured in India
Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla speaking at a special briefing of Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).. Image Credit: ANI

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Friday confirmed that US COVID-19 vaccines will be manufactured in India, adding that they would be financed by the US and Japan with logistical support from Australia. Speaking at a special Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) briefing, he said: "US vaccines will be manufactured in India. India's manufacturing capabilities and capacities have been recognised in this regard. Each of the other three Quad leaders made it a point to talk about the Vaccine Maitri programme, our endeavour to supply vaccines all over the world despite our own requirements. I think this is being seen as an important initiative to address COVID-19 and put the pandemic behind us."

Shringla further stressed that India's manufacturing capacity is going to be leveraged to create US vaccines, which would be financed by the US and Japan. "You'll have Australia contributing for last-mile and logistical delivery issues. In other words, Australia will also finance countries that are going to receive these vaccines," he added.

The Foreign Secretary also disclosed an ambitious target of producing a billion COVID-19 vaccines by the end of 2022. "We are talking about producing a billion doses of vaccines by the end of 2022. It is an ambitious target. If you look at the fact that vaccines all over the world are limited to a few hundred million, a billion is a fairly large number. This is both an ambitious and much-needed initiative that the Quad is undertaking," he said.

During the Quad meeting, future pandemics were also discussed and how the group will deal with them. "The Quad does not stand against something; it stands for something. It stands for something which is positive, in the realm for consideration for others," he also said.

The Quad which is a strategic forum comprising India, Japan, Australia and the United States of America, will hold its first-ever head of states meet virtually on Friday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Investor wealth tumbles Rs 1.37 lakh cr

Microsoft says ransom-seeking hackers taking advantage of server flaws

Former PM Letta says ready to head Italy's troubled PD party

Pfizer, Moderna vaccines may greatly reduce risk of asymptomatic COVID-19 infection, study says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

It's great to see you: US President Biden to Modi at Quad summit

Its great to see you, this is how US President Joe Biden greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the first summit of the Quad or Quadrilateral coalition on Friday.Besides Modi and Biden, the virtual summit of the Quad was attended by Austra...

Mayors of Delhi MCs hit out at AAP govt over budgetary allocation

Mayors of the BJP-led municipal corporations on Friday alleged that the Delhi government in its budget has reduced allocation to the local bodies as it wants to paralyse the three civic bodies. The charge was made in a joint press conferenc...

Five Chinese companies pose threat to U.S. national security - FCC

The Federal Communications Commission FCC on Friday designated five Chinese companies as posing a threat to national security under a 2019 law aimed at protecting U.S. communications networks. The FCC said the companies included Huawei Tech...

Brazil federal prosecutor appeals decision to annul Lula's convictions

The office of Brazils prosecutor general on Friday appealed a Supreme Court judges ruling earlier this week that annulled the criminal convictions of former leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.If successful, the appeal could close t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021