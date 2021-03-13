PM Modi to attend golden jubilee celebrations of Bangladesh independence: Foreign Minister Abdul Momen

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Dhaka on March 26 to attend celebrations of the golden jubilee of Bangladesh's independence and the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Bangladesh foreign minister AK Abdul Momen said on Friday. "No unresolved bilateral issues between Bangladesh and India will be discussed during PM Narendra Modi's visit to Dhaka. We are happy that he is coming. It shows the height of diplomatic maturity and achievement," Momen told reporters here, reported Dhaka Tribune.

"This will be PM Modi's first visit to a foreign country during the COVID-19 period. Other heads of state only visit Dhaka during their stay, but PM Modi will go to remote parts of the country," he added. According to Dhaka Tribune, PM Modi is scheduled to arrive in Dhaka on March 26. The next day, he will visit Hindu temples in Satkhira and Gopalganj's Orakandi. He is also scheduled to pay his respects to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at his tomb in Tungiapara.

On the occasion of the golden jubilee of independence and Bangabandhu's birth centenary, the Bangladesh government will organise a 10-day program from March 17 to March 26. Heads of state and government of Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan, and the Maldives are also attending the event. PM Modi was scheduled to attend the birth centenary celebrations of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman last year. But his visit was called off due to coronavirus pandemic.

Rahman was the first President and later the Prime Minister of Bangladesh. He was assassinated on August 15, 1975. Rahman is known as the "Father of the Nation" or simply "Mujib" in Bangladesh. (ANI)