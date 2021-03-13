Left Menu

Sri Lanka raises concerns with China over doormat using national flag print, demands inquiry

After reports of Chinese-made doormats featuring Sri Lanka's national flag being sold online surfaced on social media, the Sri Lankan Foreign Ministry has raised its concerns with China and had called for a full-scale inquiry into the sale of such doormats, Daily Mirror online reported.

ANI | Colombo | Updated: 13-03-2021 15:16 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 15:16 IST
Sri Lanka raises concerns with China over doormat using national flag print, demands inquiry
Sri Lankan Flag. Image Credit: ANI

After reports of Chinese-made doormats featuring Sri Lanka's national flag being sold online surfaced on social media, the Sri Lankan Foreign Ministry has raised its concerns with China and had called for a full-scale inquiry into the sale of such doormats, Daily Mirror online reported. "The recent reports on social media platforms of a 'Sri Lanka Flag Non-Slip Doormat' which is being advertised for online purchase on the Amazon website. Foreign Secretary Admiral Professor Jayanath Colombage has informed the Sri Lanka Embassy in Beijing to contact the manufacturer concerned in China and also has brought to the attention of the Chinese Embassy in Colombo, the advertising of Sri Lanka's national flag as a doormat," the Ministry said in a statement.

The Sri Lanka Embassy in Washington DC has also been instructed to follow up on the matter with the advertising platform Amazon, Daily Mirror online reported. Beijing took over Hambantota port in the south of the country in 2016 after Sri Lanka failed to keep up with debt repayments. Since then there is a growing Chinese influence in Sri Lanka. China is involved in the construction and operation of a neighbouring port terminal in Colombo, as well as other critical infrastructure. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft says ransom-seeking hackers taking advantage of server flaws

Investor wealth tumbles Rs 1.37 lakh cr

Former PM Letta says ready to head Italy's troubled PD party

Pfizer, Moderna vaccines may greatly reduce risk of asymptomatic COVID-19 infection, study says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Over six COVID-19 vaccines in offing in India: Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Saturday announced that more than six coronavirus vaccines will come up in India.He also said that 1.84 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to people so far, while 23 crore tests have b...

Mumbai: 63-year-old suffers heart attack while waiting in queue to register for COVID-19 vaccine, dies

A 63-year-old man who had gone to register for Covid-19 vaccination at a civic center in Mumbais Nalasopara West area collapsed after suffering a heart attack and subsequently died. According to Dr Surekha Walke, Medical Health Officer, Vas...

Coronavirus pandemic casts long shadow over Dutch elections

Housing shortages, the environment, health care, education. Dutch voters have plenty of issues to consider in next weeks election but one towers over all others the COVID-19 pandemic.The Dutch vote for the 150-seat lower house of parliament...

Japan's teamLab melds museum and sauna in fresh digital art experience

A wall of flower petals bursts into a thousand fragments. A huge ball levitates in the air, turning from red to blue to purple. Hundreds of butterflies dart around a screen of tiny water particles. This is not a modern art museum, but the l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021