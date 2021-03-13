Left Menu

Uyghurs write to UK Parliament against Chinese human rights atrocities

Campaign For Uyghurs (CFU), a US-based rights group on Friday (local time) wrote a letter to the United Kingdom (UK) Parliament calling attention to the most horrific human rights atrocities committed by China against the Uyghur people.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Campaign For Uyghurs (CFU), a US-based rights group on Friday (local time) wrote a letter to the United Kingdom (UK) Parliament calling attention to the most horrific human rights atrocities committed by China against the Uyghur people. The CFU said that they were encouraged by a discussion on the Indian farmers' protest in the UK Parliament and added that theirs was a much more serious issue.

"Please open the doors, allow us to speak. Meaningful action is long overdue. If the UK fails to address this genocide with meaningful action, they will likewise fail their own conscience and the vow of "never again", Rahima Mahmut, human rights activist wrote in the letter on the behalf of CFU. "I was so impressed to see the moral tone of the conversation surrounding the farmer protests in India. We hope to see this momentum carried for in bold condemnation of the atrocities against the Uyghur people, carried out by the brutal Chinese Communist regime," she added.

Giving details of Chinese atrocities on Uyghurs, she wrote, "My own sister, a retired medical doctor, was abducted by the Chinese regime as retaliation for my advocacy work against the herding of millions of people into concentration camps." Further, Mahmut wrote, "If the regime can target family members of foreign citizens in this manner, what does this say about the treatment of Uyghurs in the camps? As brave victims have come forward to testify to horrific mental, physical, and sexual abuse, it becomes apparent that we can no longer continue to turn a blind eye."

She further stated that as Uyghurs are facing active genocide, CFU would like to have the support and be granted a day in court by the UK Parliament in order to testify. "People are dying while the UK drags its feet in stopping it. As the United States and Canadian and Dutch Parliament have confirmed, there can be no further denying the truth," she said.

China has been condemned globally for cracking down on Uyghur Muslims and sending them to mass detention camps, interfering in their religious activities and forcing members of the community to undergo some form of re-education or indoctrination. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

