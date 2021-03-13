Left Menu

Sri Lanka to ban burqa, shut over 1000 Islamic schools: Minister

Sri Lanka will ban the wearing of the burqa and shut more than a thousand Islamic schools, a minister said on Saturday.

ANI | Colombo | Updated: 13-03-2021 20:04 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 20:04 IST
Sri Lanka to ban burqa, shut over 1000 Islamic schools: Minister
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Sri Lanka will ban the wearing of the burqa and shut more than a thousand Islamic schools, a minister said on Saturday. Sri Lankan Public Security Minister Sarath Weerasekera said he has signed a directive banning the wearing of the burqa in the country as it is a sign of religious extremism, Colombo Times reported.

Explaining the reason for the move, the Public Security Minister said the burqa directly affects the national security of the country. "We had a lot of Muslim friends when we were little. But Muslim females did not wear the burqa back then," he said.

Weerasekara stressed that the burqa is a symbol of religious extremism that garnered attention quite recently. "So, it will definitely be banned." Speaking on the regulation of madrasas, he said there are more than 2,000 such schools in the country.

"No one can arbitrarily open a school and teach the students whatever they want. All children aged from 5-16 years must study under a national education policy. We will take measures to ban more than 1,000 madrasas which have not been registered under the national education policy." Last year, a Sri Lankan parliamentary committee on national security had proposed an immediate ban on the burqa and suspended the registration of political parties on an ethnic and religious basis.

The wearing of the burqa in the majority-Buddhist nation was temporarily banned in 2019 after the bombing of churches and hotels by terrorists that killed more than 250. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft says ransom-seeking hackers taking advantage of server flaws

Investor wealth tumbles Rs 1.37 lakh cr

Former PM Letta says ready to head Italy's troubled PD party

Pfizer, Moderna vaccines may greatly reduce risk of asymptomatic COVID-19 infection, study says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

MP CM meets Tomar; seeks more urea, procurement under PSS

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday called on Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and sought higher allocation of urea fertiliser for forthcoming kharif season and procurement of rabi crops like musta...

Bihar has 1,19,000 doctors for 12 crore population: Health Minister

Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey told the Assembly that the state almost fulfils the World Health Organisation WHO recommended doctor-population ratio as it has 1,19,000 doctors for a population of 12 crores.Pandey said that the state ha...

Karnataka sex scandal:Case of extortion and conspiracy registered against unknown people on Jarkiholi's complaint

The Bengaluru police on Saturday registered a case of conspiracy and blackmailing against unknown persons based on a complaint by BJP MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi who resigned as minister following allegations of sexual harassment against him.Inste...

Protest against fuel prices: Women panel seeks explanantion from Hooda on tractor episode

Haryana State Women Commission has sought an explanation from Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda for riding a tractor that was pulled by his partys women legislators to protest the rise in fuel prices earlier this week.Commission chairpe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021